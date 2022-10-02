Karlie Kloss dazzles as she joins a glamorous Ashley Graham at the BoF Gala during PFW

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Karlie Kloss proved that less is more when she took part in the A-list-filled Business of Fashion, aka BoF, Gala in Paris on Saturday during the city’s fashion week.

The 30-year-old model wore a simple nude dress by designer Alexandre Vauthier, which was completely decorated with diamond details.

And she joined fellow cover girl Ashley Graham in the bash, who looked stunning in a silky black dress as the pair posed together for a slew of snaps.

Amazements: Karlie Kloss, 30, shone in a simple diamond studded gown on Saturday as she joined a glamorous Ashley Graham to attend the star-studded BoF Gala during Paris Fashion Week

Karlie’s maxi number had a snug fit that reached all the way to her neck, with shoulder pads that added some extra shape.

She paired it with a pair of black open-toed heels and held a matching mini black handbag.

The star made sure to keep all eyes on the look itself, while keeping the accessories to a minimum – by simply adding dainty, line-shaped earrings.

Her dark auburn locks were styled in a tousled wave as they fell freely from a center part at night.

Less is more: Karlie wore a simple nude dress by designer Alexandre Vauthier, which was completely adorned with diamond details

Design: The maxi number had a snug fit that reached all the way to her neck, with shoulder pads that added some extra shape

And to add a touch of Hollywood glamour, Karlie opted for a bold red lip to complement her light complexion — which was enhanced with a dewy base and a bright blush.

The runway star appeared in good spirits for the gala, beaming for a slew of snaps as she stepped out onto the gold carpet.

Meanwhile, Ashley radiated style in a satin black dress – adorned with a keyhole bust cutout, a draping shoulder design and a gold metal halter neckline.

Bold lip: Karlie added a touch of Hollywood glamor and opted for a bold red lip to complement her light complexion – which was enhanced with a dewy base and a bright blush

Style: Meanwhile, Ashley exuded style in a satin black dress – adorned with a keyhole bust cutout, cold shoulder drape design and gold metal halter neckline

She paired the ankle-length dress with a black and gold metallic purse and added single heels to the look.

Ashley bundled her dark locks away from her face in a sleek high bun, going for a statement winged eyeliner look for her makeup.

To round out her black and gold theme, the cover girl added a pair of statement gold earrings — one of which features a dramatic drop design.

Described as the “people shaping the global fashion industry,” the BoF 500 is curated by the editors of The Business of Fashion, drawing on nominations and information from around the world.

The gala takes place while Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and celebrates the BoF’s ‘Class of 2022’.