Karlie Kloss cuts chic figure in a white suit and silver flats for event in NYC

Karlie Kloss looked fashionable at a Koding With Klossy event with a Van Leeuwen ice cream truck in New York City on Friday.

The 30-year-old model pulled on a white blazer and matching pants on her afternoon.

She stood on small silver flats as she met fans on the corner of the street.

The star’s brown hair fell messy back and stopped halfway down her back.

The Chicago native handed out ice cream to the gathered crowd from inside the multicolored truck.

She also handed out some papers to passers-by.

The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Truck was set up outside of Kode with Klossy, a program Kloss launched for young women interested in coding.

Girls ages 13 to 18 across the country were able to attend free programming camps during the summer.

Kloss’s appearance came just over two weeks after she celebrated a major milestone.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel turned 30 on August 3 and she commemorated the occasion with a post shared on her Instagram account.

She wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read: ‘Sun sets on my twenties’.

The photo of the supermodel showed her staring at a majestic sunset while wearing a form-fitting white dress.

The social media personality also made it a point to cradle her baby boy Levi, one year old, as she posed for the picture.

Kloss shares her son with her husband of several years, Joshua Kushner.

The happy couple tied the knot earlier in 2018 after dating for nearly six years. The following year, they held a wedding ceremony in Wyoming.

In October 2020, it was revealed that the supermodel was pregnant with the couple’s child.

Kloss announced that she welcomed Levi into her life with an Instagram post she shared in April of last year.

In the shot, the supermodel lovingly held the hand of her then-newborn baby. She also made it a point to put on a gold ring that reads, “Mama.”