Karlie Kloss cuts a chic figure in denim and black maxi shirt at Brandon Maxwell’s NYFW show

Entertainment
By Merry

Karlie Kloss cuts a chic figure in denim and black maxi shirt as she joins La La Anthony, Julianne Hough and Karen Gillan at Brandon Maxwell’s NYFW show

By Sarah Sotoodeh for Dailymail.com

Published: 21:21, September 13, 2022 | Updated: 21:22, September 13, 2022

New York Fashion Week kicked off on Friday.

And on Tuesday, Brandon Maxwell’s Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear runway show took place in the Big Apple in the presence of Karlie Kloss and La La Anthony.

Julianne Hough and Karen Gillan were also in attendance, rocking equally fashionable outfits for the show.

Striking: the New York Fashion Week started on Friday. And on Tuesday, Brandon Maxwell's Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show took place in the Big Apple with Karlie Kloss and La La Anthony in attendance.

Karlie wowed in a floor-length black blouse with a fabric belt detail; the silky button placket matched her heels and handbag for a chic touch.

The 30-year-old model returned her hair in a chic two-piece updo in the front with minimal makeup.

La La Anthony showed off her incredible curves in a taupe dress with a gold collar necklace and brown pointed boots.

The star, 41, wore futuristic sunglasses and statement earrings to complete her striking look.

Fashion: Julianne Hough and Karen Gillan were also on hand, rocking equally fashionable outfits for the show; Julianne in the picture

La La wore her hair back in a ponytail with mauve colored glossy lipstick on her full pout.

Julianne, 34, wore a cream suit and added a white bralette to accentuate her belly.

The dancer wore a handbag with white and gold accents, cream heels and oversized sunglasses.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, 34, chose a black biker jacket with a matching dress and heels, and added painted nails to match.

Looks good: The 30-year-old model put her hair back in a chic updo with two loose pieces in the front with minimal makeup

Looks incredible: La La Anthony showed off her incredible curves in a taupe dress with a gold collar necklace and brown pointed boots

One look: Julianne wore a cream suit and added a white bralette to accentuate her tummy

Beauty: Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, 34, chose a black biker jacket with a matching dress and heels, and added painted nails to match

Kelsea Ballerini wore jeans and a low-cut halterneck shirt with a striking ponytail for the show.

The spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection included floral motifs as well as pastel and black-and-white tones.

The designer also used a variety of fabrics and textures, including sequins, denim and zipper accents.

So pretty: Kelsea Ballerini wore jeans and a plunging halterneck shirt with a bold ponytail for the show

Before the show: Karen sat in the front row with Kelsea, Karlie and La La

