Karlie Kloss commands the runway in two chic looks during the Carolina Herrera show during NYFW

Karlie Kloss exuded elegance in two different looks on the runway at the Carolina Herrera fashion show at The Plaza Hotel, just days after celebrating her 30th birthday with celebrity friends Irina Shayk, Kate Hudson and more.

As she stormed the runway in a black and white dress with vertical stripes and a bold cut across her midriff, the supermodel radiated confidence as those in the front row snapped and captured her every move.

The Vogue cover girl, who became one of the most famous Victoria’s Secret Angels when she joined the lineup in 2013 before retiring two years later, also rocked a bright red lipstick and black open-toed stiletto heels.

Add a touch of glitter to the ensemble with a set of earrings and her dark brown locks styled in a sleek updo.

Her second look, which she wore while leading the show’s finale, was a flowing yellow floral-print dress with a matching belt, accentuating her slim waist, and glamorous pink earrings.

Kloss, one of the world’s highest paid and most in-demand models, recently celebrated her 30th birthday alongside Martha Stewart, Trevor Noah, Kate Hudson, Christy Turlington, Ashley Graham and Joan Smalls.

After her forays down the runway, the founder of Kode With Klossy looked overjoyed as she left the building in a plain white t-shirt, light blue jeans, and black sunglasses.

As she got ready to get on with her night, Kloss threw a beaming smile at photographers as she kept both hands in her front pockets.

For the past month, she’s been busy attending some fun events, including the US Open Finals and Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert with Kaia Gerber.

Carolina Herrera’s latest show unveiled her Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera, is known for reworking Herrera’s signature elements, such as flowers and polka dots.

Herrera is an invitation to live in color. It’s a dance to which everyone is invited,” he said before launching his latest collection, according to their brand website.

