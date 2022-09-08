Karlie Kloss celebrates her 30th birthday with A-list pals Martha Stewart and Trevor Noah

<!–

Supermodel Karlie Kloss celebrated her 30th birthday last month.

But the festivities seemed to continue on Wednesday as businesswoman Martha Stewart, 81, shared multiple snaps from Karlie’s birthday party to her Instagram Stories.

“Karlie Kloss is 30!” she mentioned a snap, adding that she attended the “fantastic party” where Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, was also in attendance.

Stewart praised the “beautiful, tall and graceful” Victoria’s Secret Angel, but had a minor mishap when she spelled her name “carley” in the caption on one of her snaps.

Kloss looked phenomenal in a deep gold dress for the special occasion, which she paired with a delicate gold chain and tiny gold hoops.

The star wore her blonde locks in a sleek bun and drew attention to her piercing blue eyes with voluminous lashes.

Famous Friends: Daily Show host Trevor Noah, 38, was also in attendance, rocking a casual gray button-up shirt and gold chain as he posed with Martha

Meanwhile, Martha was elegant as always in a shimmering silver top, which she accessorized with large rhinestone earrings.

The founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia wore her side-parted blonde locks and accentuated her features with a touch of blush and lipstick.

She attended the event with makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye, with the two ladies posing for a black and white birthday snap with the ‘Karlie Kloss’ 30th logo.”

Meanwhile, Trevor rocked a casual gray button-up shirt with a gold chain as he posed with the television personality in another photo.

Not pictured at the festivities was Karlie’s husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, 37, although he did commemorate the occasion last month with a candid photo of his wife sticking her tongue out and a caption that simply read “30” and an emoji in the heart.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Levi, on March 11, 2021. Karlie and Joshua were first linked in 2012, and got engaged in 2018.

They married in October 2018 and renewed their vows at a second ceremony in Wyoming in June 2019.

Joshua’s older brother is Jared Kushner, who is married to Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Karlie certainly has a lot to celebrate this year. The beauty was recently featured on one of W Magazine’s 17 covers for their 50th anniversary issue.

She looked as chic as ever in a cream coat worn over a white T-shirt and brown trousers as she balanced on a cloud.