Karlie Kloss catches the eye in black cut-out mini dress as she leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week

Karlie Kloss showed off her impeccable style on Sunday as she left her hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel, 30, flaunted her sensational figure in a black mini dress, which showed off her lithe legs.

Her outfit had a cutout across the chest and a small slit in the skirt for an extra flash of skin.

To keep the cold at bay, she paired it with a matching black jacket draped over her shoulders.

Like a true fashionista, she skillfully matched her accessories to her outfit, with a black handbag and sporty black high-heeled boots.

Her dark brown locks were styled straight in poker and pinned to her gorgeous face.

Karlie completed her sophisticated look with tiny diamond earrings and a dab of deep pink lipstick.

Legs for days: The supermodel, 30, showed off her sensational figure in a black mini dress, which fully showcased her lithe legs

daring; Her outfit had a cutout across the chest and a small slit in the skirt for an extra flash of skin

Leggy: The star looked sensational when she arrived at the show

Karlie’s outing comes as she ushered in her 30th birthday last week with friends Irina Shayk, Kate Hudson, Christy Turlington and more at New York’s Torrisi restaurant.

As she prepared to celebrate with her A-list friends, all eyes were on the supermodel as she arrived at her fabulous party in a shimmery, figure-hugging dress with a deep V-neckline and a pair of black high heels.

Karlie looked just like the birthday boy when she was placed in the center as her friends gathered close around her.

In addition to playfully sticking out her tongue, Karlie also gave the photobooth a beaming smile.

When her delicious birthday cake was brought out with lit candles, Karlie was captured doing a tender hug with husband Joshua Kushner, 37.

The businessman commemorated the occasion earlier last month with a candid photo of his wife sticking out her tongue and a caption that simply read “30” and an emoji in the heart.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Levi, on March 11, 2021. Karlie and Joshua were first linked in 2012, and got engaged in 2018.

Model chaos: Karlie’s outing comes as she called on her 30th birthday last week with friends Irina Shayk, Kate Hudson, Christy Turlington and more at New York’s Torrisi restaurant