Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner cut casual figures in t-shirts and jeans in New York City

Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner looked relaxed as they walked through New York City on Monday.

The couple in love was accompanied by their young son Levi, who was pushed around in a pram.

The 30-year-old model wore a white t-shirt with a large NASA-related design on the chest.

She added skinny pants to the look and walked through the concrete jungle in black loafers.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel protected her eyes with dark sunglasses.

She let her long brown hair fall in a single wave to the middle of her back.

Kloss’s husband, 37, wore a black T-shirt with a wilderness design that sat prominently in the center of her chest.

He wore black pants and dark sunglasses for his relaxed look, and he pushed their son Levi in ​​a stroller on their walk.

Their appearance came just a day after Kloss shared photos from Kaia Gerber’s birthday trip to the Burning Man Festival in Nevada.

‘happy 21st birthday baby K! @kaiagerber, I’m very thankful to have you in my life,” Kloss began in the caption.

The catwalk queen then gushed over her friend and colleague.

‘so proud of the kind + brilliant woman you are. you have achieved so much and life has only just begun! congratulations on this milestone, can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. love you, sister,” she added.

For the cover photo, the two friends posed in front of an RV parked at the festival the week leading up to Labor Day weekend.

There is also an adorable photo where they share a hug together while standing next to a swing built in the Nevada desert.

In the images, Gerber shows off her stately six-foot-tall figure in a black bikini top that she paired with black leggings and leather boots covered in desert dust.

As usual for a real ‘burn’ experience, she also wore black goggles on her head, in case the wind whipped up a storm, which is typical of the region.

Kloss went with a pair of white googles for her ensemble, which included a pink mini dress and combat style boots.