Karla Tauro breaks silence about former Tinder flame, alleged Cranebrook murderer Ashley Gaddie

A woman has shared text messages she exchanged with a former flame – hours before he allegedly killed a school teacher he met on the same dating app.

Ashley Gaddie, 33, is charged with the murder of Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, on Sunday at a house in Cranebrook in western Sydney after introducing him to her friends at a pub the night before.

As police launched an investigation into the death of Ms Finlay-Jones, Karla Tauro, 25, was outside Gaddie’s Five Dock apartment 30 miles away in Sydney’s inner west to collect her belongings after breaking up their whirlwind romance two days earlier. terminated.

The trader was reportedly on the run for 48 hours before being cornered by police on a cliff in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday afternoon. The standoff lasted nearly 12 hours.

Finally he was arrested after midnight on Wednesday and taken to Katoomba police station where he will be charged with murder today.

Ms. Tauro broke her silence about the relationship with Gaddie after their paths first crossed on Tinder in late November.

“I’ve had a rollercoaster of emotions and great anxiety over the past few days since I last spoke to the suspect,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

said Mrs. Tauro The Daily Telegraph that the romance moved so fast that Gaddie cleared several drawers for her after she spent four consecutive nights at his house.

The pair dated for three weeks before Ms Tauro told him last Friday that she wanted to end the relationship after a series of escalating arguments.

She also asked when she could collect her belongings from his house, writing, “Probably for the better. Because I don’t think you want this anymore.’

Gaddie finally replied the next day.

“Tomorrow is arvo good for you? I’m not going to beg you to stay,” he texted at 7:47 p.m. Saturday.

That text was sent the same night Gaddie met Mrs Finlay-Jones and was introduced to her friends at The Marsden Brewhouse in Marsden Park.

“I was the last person this man had had contact with,” Ms Tauro told the Telegraph.

“I last had a conversation with him on Saturday night. I was organizing with him to get some of my belongings from his house.

On Sunday afternoon, Ms. Tauro texted Gaddie to say she was on her way and back outside his unit when he didn’t answer the door, before letting go that he wasn’t home.

She had no idea why he wasn’t home until a homicide detective showed up at her house on Monday, she told the news outlet.

“My face just sank. My stomach sank completely.’

Meanwhile, loved ones have left a growing number of heartfelt tributes for the beloved murdered teacher and soccer coach, Ms. Finlay-Jones, continues.

Ms Finlay-Jones was the Senior Vice President for Women at Ramsgate RSL Football Club in South Sydney.

‘The news of the death has left us all in shock and disbelief’

‘Dannielle was a beautiful person, a lifelong member of the club who was much loved and well respected not only within our immediate football community but also throughout the Football St George association.

“Her tireless and selfless commitment to community football, especially women’s football, will be sorely missed and her legacy will be eternal.

“Our deep and respectful condolences go out to her family, especially her mother Jacky.”

Arncliffe Aurora FC also paid tribute.

“Words just fail. Following the tragic death of Dannielle Finlay-Jones… all of us here at AAFC would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to her family and friends at this very difficult time. Especially for her mother Jacky, who has to go through things she never thought she would have to deal with.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

On Tuesday night, response teams swarmed the area with specially trained police negotiators dealing with the alleged fugitive who was perched atop one of the dangerous clifftops at Fletcher’s Lookout.

Police described the situation as an ongoing self-harm incident that continued well into the night before Gaddie was finally arrested at around noon on Wednesday.

A manhunt for Gaddie was launched after his date Mrs Finlay-Jones was found dead with serious head injuries at a friend’s house in Cranebrook in western Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors reported seeing a man climb out of a window around 5 a.m. that morning and run out of the house.

Daily Mail Australia previously exclusively revealed how he courted women on dating app Tinder with mirror selfies and photos of himself cuddling puppies.

Gaddie’s dating app profile features a gallery of photos of the tradie posing in hi-vis, kissing dogs and taking walks.

In the “interests” section, Gaddie boasts that he loves “sushi, travel, road trips, hiking, and the gym.”

In one photo, Gaddie can be seen posing in a light gray singlet and shorts in an elevator while taking a mirror selfie.

Other images show him wearing protective gear while working on a construction site, on a nature walk, and taking a selfie with a waterfall in the background.

Mrs. Finlay-Jones was a teacher and was actively involved in women’s football