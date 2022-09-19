Karl Stefanovic’s son Jackson says music saved his life

The eldest son of Today presenter Karl Stefanovic has spoken about the healing power of music.

Jackson Stefanovic, 23, told women’s Day that an acoustic guitar his father had given him on his 17th birthday helped him cope with his mental health problems.

“I’ve battled with ADHD and several other mental health issues all my life, and sometimes I really struggled to find my place in the world,” he said.

“But my passion for music and singing got me through some pretty tough stuff,” he added.

Jackson said the unwavering support of his parents, who are divorced, also helped him overcome life’s obstacles.

My parents are my biggest fans. Family is everything. Thanks to their unconditional love, and music and song, my journey through life suddenly became a lot clearer,” he said.

Jackson is the eldest child of Karl and his first wife Cassandra Thorburn.

Initially, Jackson and Karl didn’t see it eye to eye after the Channel Nine presenter divorced Cassandra in 2017 after 21 years of marriage.

“My mother is the most extraordinary person, and what she has endured over the years, no one deserves the resistance,” he said. women’s Day in March 2019.

“Seeing my parents’ private lives play out so publicly was incredibly destructive to all of us — someone had to stand up and protect her, and I knew I was that person.”

Speaking of Karl, he added: “Despite what has happened, he is still my father. I’ll leave it at that for now—who knows what happens next.’

In addition to Jackson, Karl also shares daughter Willow (17) and son River (15) with Cassandra, a former TV producer who is now a dental nurse.

He is also the father of two-year-old daughter Harper, who he shares with his second wife, shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough.

