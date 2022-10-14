Karl Stefanovic's ex Cassandra Thorburn is pictured for the first time in her new job as a nurse

<!–

She recently started working as a dental hygienist after spending many years as a high-flying television producer and journalist.

And Cassandra Thorburn, the ex-wife of Today host Karl Stefanovic, has now been pictured for the first time in her new profession.

The mother of three, 51, posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of herself in her work uniform inside a dental clinic.

‘Just because it’s Friday and Willow [her daughter] will be halfway through the HSC exams by the end of today. Yay. #workweek #dentist,” she captioned the post.

Cassandra’s son Jackson Stefanovic, 23, mentioned his mother’s new job in a wide-ranging interview with women’s day last month.

“My parents remain my biggest fans,” Jackson said.

‘Mum is our rock – she is very happy and currently works as a dental hygienist and receptionist at a local practice and continues to inspire me every day.

‘I live at home with my mother and my brother [River, 15] and sister [Willow, 17]. They can’t get rid of me. We have a lot of love for each other and share a special bond. We’re a funny bunch.’

Cassandra came forward to express her pride in her eldest child’s achievements as a singer-songwriter.

Karl and Cassandra separated in 2016 after 21 years of marriage. (Pictured in October 2008)

“He’s incredibly emotional and very in touch with others and their feelings, so music is a great opportunity for him to explore,” she said of his music.

Karl and Cassandra separated in 2016 after 21 years of marriage.

The 48-year-old The Nine host remarried to former model Jasmine Yarbrough in late 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harper, in May 2020.