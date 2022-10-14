WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Karl Stefanovic's ex Cassandra Thorburn is pictured for the first time in her new job as a nurse

Australia
By Jacky

Karl Stefanovic’s ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn is pictured for the first time in her new job as a dental hygienist… after giving up her high-flying TV career

By Mary Mrad For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:44, 14 October 2022 | Up to date: 02:04, 14 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She recently started working as a dental hygienist after spending many years as a high-flying television producer and journalist.

And Cassandra Thorburn, the ex-wife of Today host Karl Stefanovic, has now been pictured for the first time in her new profession.

The mother of three, 51, posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of herself in her work uniform inside a dental clinic.

Cassandra Thorburn, the ex-wife of Today host Karl Stefanovic, has been pictured for the first time in her new profession as a dental hygienist and receptionist

Cassandra Thorburn, the ex-wife of Today host Karl Stefanovic, has been pictured for the first time in her new profession as a dental hygienist and receptionist

‘Just because it’s Friday and Willow [her daughter] will be halfway through the HSC exams by the end of today. Yay. #workweek #dentist,” she captioned the post.

Cassandra’s son Jackson Stefanovic, 23, mentioned his mother’s new job in a wide-ranging interview with women’s day last month.

“My parents remain my biggest fans,” Jackson said.

Cassandra and Karl's (right) son Jackson Stefanovic (left) mentioned his mother's new job in a wide-ranging interview with Woman's Day last month

Cassandra and Karl's (right) son Jackson Stefanovic (left) mentioned his mother's new job in a wide-ranging interview with Woman's Day last month

Cassandra and Karl’s (right) son Jackson Stefanovic (left) mentioned his mother’s new job in a wide-ranging interview with Woman’s Day last month

‘Mum is our rock – she is very happy and currently works as a dental hygienist and receptionist at a local practice and continues to inspire me every day.

‘I live at home with my mother and my brother [River, 15] and sister [Willow, 17]. They can’t get rid of me. We have a lot of love for each other and share a special bond. We’re a funny bunch.’

Cassandra came forward to express her pride in her eldest child’s achievements as a singer-songwriter.

Karl and Cassandra separated in 2016 after 21 years of marriage. (Pictured in October 2008)

Karl and Cassandra separated in 2016 after 21 years of marriage. (Pictured in October 2008)

Karl and Cassandra separated in 2016 after 21 years of marriage. (Pictured in October 2008)

“He’s incredibly emotional and very in touch with others and their feelings, so music is a great opportunity for him to explore,” she said of his music.

Karl and Cassandra separated in 2016 after 21 years of marriage.

The 48-year-old The Nine host remarried to former model Jasmine Yarbrough in late 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harper, in May 2020.

The Nine host remarried to former model Jasmine Yarbrough in late 2018. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harper, in May 2020 (all pictured)

The Nine host remarried to former model Jasmine Yarbrough in late 2018. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harper, in May 2020 (all pictured)

The Nine host remarried to former model Jasmine Yarbrough in late 2018. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Harper, in May 2020 (all pictured)

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More