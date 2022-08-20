Karl Stefanovic’s daughter Harper accidentally takes a tumble on her suitcase at Brisbane airport

Oops! Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine’s daughter, Harper, accidentally fell at Brisbane Airport on Friday.

The two-year-old was seen riding her red ladybug briefcase in the terminal as mother Jasmine, 38, pulled the bag behind her.

Little Harper appeared to have slipped off the side of the bag before falling to the floor.

She was seen still holding onto the handles of the bag after the slip-up.

The luggage case is a children’s travel bag that is designed for children, is equipped with handles for children to hold on to and is claimed to be safe for young children.

Harper didn’t seem terribly upset by the ordeal, but more photos reveal that she chose to enter the rest of the airport on foot while Father Karl carried her suitcase on a luggage cart.

The family landed in Brisbane on Friday and seemed in good spirits for the trip to the highway.

Growing up in Queensland, Karl went for a casual look in a black Burberry button-up shirt and jeans.

He also rocked an IJE cap — the name of billionaire James Packer’s $200 million yacht.

For her part, Jasmine wore a multicolored knitted sweater with black pants and Gucci sneakers.

She had her hair tied up in a messy bun with a pink scrunchie.

Earlier this month, Karl, 48, saw Jasmine and their two-year-old daughter Harper enjoying their vacation on James Packer’s $250 million superyacht in the French Riviera.

According to Private Sydney, the family spent time on the yacht alongside the Australian billionaire when it anchored on the Cote d’Azur.

It was a family affair with Jasmine’s sister Jade Yarbrough also on board with her new boyfriend, former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke.

Karl met his wife Jasmine in late 2016, after he divorced Cassandra Thorburn, to whom he had been married for 21 years.

He previously said of their relationship: “I certainly didn’t expect to meet anyone five months after I broke up with my wife. That wasn’t planned.’

The Channel Nine star proposed to the former model in February 2018 with a $100,000 engagement ring.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child, Harper, on May 1, 2020, at Sydney’s North Shore Private Hospital.

Karl is already father to sons Jackson, 20, and River, 12, and daughter Ava, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.

Earlier this month saw Karl, Jasmine and their two-year-old daughter Harper enjoying their vacation on James Packer’s $250 million superyacht in the French Riviera. Private Sydney says the family anchored on the Cote d’Azur