Karl Stefanovic’s BRUTAL advice to the Brownlow medal winner

Karl Stefanovic has shared some cheeky advice for AFL star Patrick Cripps, who appeared a little worse for wear during an early morning live TV interview.

The Carlton skipper admitted he had enjoyed a late night out to celebrate being named the 2022 Brownlow Medalist on Sunday night.

A visibly tired Cripps appeared to be struggling to keep his eyes open as he spoke about the huge honor on the Today Show early on Monday morning.

Stefanovic couldn’t resist the opportunity to shout out the dusty Cripps.

Karl Stefanovic has shared some cheeky advice for AFL star Patrick Cripps, who appeared a little worse for wear during an early morning TV interview

The Carlton skipper admitted he had enjoyed a late night out to celebrate being named the 2022 Brownlow Medalist on Sunday night

‘I just wanted to say Crippsy, well done my friend. We have followed you very well this year. You had a great year, Stefanovic said.

“One thing I’d give a piece of advice if you’re staying at the Crown and you’re going to an awards show that night, just make sure you don’t leave your eyes in the villa when you get down to the cross.”

Cripps smiled at the advice as Stefanovic and co-host Allison Langdon burst into fits of laughter.

“My eyes, once I have two beers, I’m done,” he said. “You can probably tell I definitely left my eyes at the counter last night.”

Sports presenter Alex Cullen had moments earlier asked Cripps if he had managed to get much sleep between Sunday night and Monday morning.

“When you look at my eyes, you can’t see much,” Cripps replied. ‘I’m crying for some sleep right now.

‘No, you have to do it. It’s all worth it when you win the Brownlow. I’ve got to keep punching out for the next few hours and I’ll hit the pad pretty quickly.’

The Carlton captain said it was a huge honor to be named the 2022 Brownlow Medalist.

Cripps was narrowly ineligible for the AFL’s best and fairest award after receiving a two-match ban for an incident that concussed Lions utility Callum Ah Chee at the Gabba in Round 21 (pictured, Cripps with partner Monique Fontana)

Cripps was narrowly ineligible for the AFL’s best and fairest award after receiving a two-match ban for an incident that left Lions utility Callum Ah Chee concussed at the Gabba in round 21.

The star midfielder failed to overturn the gross conduct suspension at the AFL tribunal, but had better luck when he appeared before the appeals panel two days later.

During a marathon hearing that almost ran into Friday morning, the 27-year-old was cleared to play in the Blues’ crunch clash with Melbourne.

“I always prepared like I was going to play, no matter what the situation was,” Cripps said Sunday.

“Just prepare like you’re going to play, and if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, but if it does, you go out and perform.

I’m a big one that when you cross the white line, you put yourself out there and you’re prepared to play your best.’