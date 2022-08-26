Karl Stefanovic’s adorable daughter Harper rides along on his luggage as they leave Sydney airport

<!–

Karl Stefanovic was the most loving father when he let his two-year-old daughter Harper ride on top of his suitcase on Friday.

The pair left Sydney Airport, possibly filmed by Harper’s mother Jasmine, while Karl, 48, took the sweet girl for a ride through the car park.

They matched in black-on-black outfits with cowboy hats while Harper straddled the top of the small rolling suitcase, wearing a blue backpack and yellow rubber boots.

It comes after Karl, Jasmine, 38, and their daughter enjoyed a luxurious vacation on James Packer’s $250 million superyacht a few weeks ago.

The couple were seen relaxing in the sun with their daughter while enjoying a swim in the ocean.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Jasmine and Karl were holding a paddle board while Harper was sitting on it.

The trio smiled and all waved at the camera as they relaxed in the water.

“Swimming with our little mermaid,” Jasmine captioned the sweet family photo.

The couple were spotted on the luxury ship with Jasmine’s sister Jade Yarbrough and her new boyfriend Michael Clarke.

Jade and Michael are said to have met through Karl. The single father of one is also close friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Michael has become ‘very fond’ of Jade in recent weeks.

Michael had a high-profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Jade, meanwhile, was in a long-term relationship with Andrew Leece, but she last posted about him online in January.