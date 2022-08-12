Karl Stefanovic wears a baggy tracksuit and his favorite monogrammed shaved Uggs on his birthday

<!–

Today presenter Karl Stefanovic was all smiles as he celebrated his 48th birthday on Friday.

The presenter was wearing a baggy tracksuit and his favorite monogrammed shaved Uggs when he returned home after hosting the Channel Nine breakfast show.

Karl completed his look with a black T-shirt and denim jacket while carrying a huge bouquet of flowers.

The TV host also wore a red cap and was holding two gift bags as he got out of his car.

It comes after Karl’s wife Jasmine Stefanovic honored her husband on his birthday by showing off the wild side of the Today presenter.

In a hilarious Instagram post, the 38-year-old shoe designer sent him good wishes on his special day alongside a video of Karl partying in Europe this month.

In the slow-motion clip, Karl’s arms spread wide with a vape in hand as a CO2 gun shoots into his face as Fisher’s Losing It plays in the background.

The father of four seemed to enjoy a cheap mint-flavored IGET vape, which is made in China and is illegal in Australia but not in Europe.

His hat flies off as he stands in front of several Louis Roederer Cristal champagne ice buckets, as several partygoers cheer around him.

The video appears to have been shot during the couple’s recent European vacation.

Several friends and fans rushed to the comment section to wish the TV personality a happy birthday, but also pointed out the green vapor in his left hand.

‘Congratulations King Karlos!!’ noted his Channel Nine colleague Belinda Russell.

“Happy Birthday King,” wrote Fitzy and Wippa’s Ryan Fitzgerald. “Love your brother.”

“It’s the apple-flavored vape for me,” added one follower.

