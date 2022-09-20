Karl Stefanovic vanishes from the Today show after the Queen’s funeral

<!–

Allison Langdon anchored the Today show solo on Wednesday after her co-host Karl Stefanovic flew back to Sydney following the Queen’s funeral.

She began her live broadcast from Buckingham Palace at 8.30pm on Tuesday (GMT) without Stefanovic by her side, and acknowledged his absence about an hour later.

Referring to the unusually quiet scenes at the palace in London, Langdon explained that Stefanovic was on a flight home to Australia.

The 43-year-old was all smiles as she told Sarah Abo and Alex Cullen how ‘quiet’ things were at Buckingham Palace without her boisterous co-host around.

‘Thanks guys. It’s so calm and peaceful here,’ she said.

‘I can’t figure out if it’s because of the crowds [from the Queen’s funeral] is everyone gone, or just that Karl is on a plane going home!’

Stefanovic had arrived in London on 13 September to cover the Queen’s death. Langdon was on the ground a day earlier, co-hosting Today with Charles Croucher.

Nine can stagger its presenters’ flights back to Australia, so its flagship news programs such as the Today show are not without both main hosts.

Langdon and other network stars such as Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw are likely to return to Australia at the end of the week.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Channel Nine can stagger its presenters' flights back to Australia so its flagship news programs such as the Today show are not without both main hosts.

All the major Australian television networks devoted enormous resources to covering the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Nine, Seven, Ten and ABC all sent talent and production staff to the historic occasion, in addition to relocating their European correspondents to London.

Langdon must have put in the hours covering the Queen’s funeral.

Langdon made international headlines this week for nodding off on set during a break from reporting on Her Majesty’s funeral after broadcasting for 14 hours from Buckingham Palace

She made international headlines this week for nodding off on set during a break from reporting on Her Majesty’s funeral.

After broadcasting for 14 hours from Buckingham Palace, an exhausted Langdon rolled up a jacket to use as a pillow and took a nap on the lap of senior producer Will Hutchinson, who snapped a photo for Instagram.

Langdon reposted the photo to his own Instagram stories on Tuesday, along with the caption: ‘Hour 14. Everything is fine.’