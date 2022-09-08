Karl Stefanovic: The Queen’s death will be ‘doubly difficult’ for Prince Harry 

Queen Elizabeth II’s death will be especially hard on her grandson Prince Harry, whose relationship with the royal family had grown strained in recent years, Karl Stefanovic said.

A somber Stefanovic made the observation on the Today show at about 5:30 a.m., when news of the Queen’s death broke in Australia early Friday morning.

While the program aired photos of the Queen and Prince William’s four children going to Balmoral to say goodbye, co-host Allison Langdon said Harry “was not present at the passing of his beloved grandmother.”

Stefanovic, looking at a photo of Harry alone in a car, said: “[It] it appears he is also there alone and going to Balmoral’, noting the absence of his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

He continued: ‘It is a difficult day when a member of your family dies. In front of [Harry]doubly difficult, I thought.’

Stefanovic went no further on this thought, probably out of respect for the memory of Her Majesty.

But it’s possible he was alluding to the strained relationship between the Queen and the Sussexes, who stepped down as frontline royals in 2020 and now live in America.

He might also just be referring to the fact that Harry hadn’t seen as much of his grandmother in recent years as he would have liked because he had moved abroad.

On the other hand, Stefanovic’s comment that the loss was “doubly difficult” could simply refer to the fact that he was not with the Queen when she died.

Harry arrived in Balmoral nearly an hour and a half after the death of his grandmother the Queen was announced.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, 96 years old, at 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

But flight records show that the Duke of Sussex’s jet was still in the air at the time, only landing at the airport nearly 15 minutes later. Just after 7 p.m., he was seen in the back of a car leaving the site.

He finally arrived at the Scottish estate at 7:52 p.m., where he joined other members of the Royal family when mourning the death of the queen.

Harry went to Balmoral alone, without his wife Meghan, who had attended the WellChild Awards in London earlier tonight.

He was expected to deliver a speech at tonight’s awards ceremony, which honors the brave deeds of seriously ill children, before canceling the performance.

Obviously Meghan has stayed in London but will not be attending the WellChild awards. The Duchess could potentially join Harry in Scotland at a later date, a source said.

Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II as her death marks the first change of head of state in more than seven decades.

A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the death of the 96-year-old.

“The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said.

“The King and Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Flags will fly at half-mast over Australia on Friday as the country waits to hear how the official mourning process will unfold.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the Queen, who will be succeeded by her son King Charles III in a move expected to renew the Republican debate in Australia.

“A historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end,” Albanian said in a statement.

“The government and people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are mourning a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person who has been their greatest inner strength for so long.”

Mr Albanese said that ‘from her famous maiden voyage to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear that Her Majesty had a special place in her heart for Australia’.

“Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she had occupied in ours.”

He praised the Queen’s relationship with Australia and the rest of the world.

“As monarch for more than half of the life of our Federation, the relationship between Australia and Great Britain has matured and evolved during Her Majesty’s reign,” he said.

The Queen greeted every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the judgment of the Australian people.

This was the deft and diplomatic way she connected the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, countries around the world that will mourn her passing.

“This time of mourning will pass, but the deep respect and warm respect in which the Australians have always cherished Her Majesty will never fade.”

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor has been Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.

Governor General David Hurley said Australians should be inspired by the Queen’s contribution.

“She was truly a remarkable person,” he said in a statement.

“When I think back to my own memories—she was my queen all my life—I think of Her Majesty’s dignity and compassion. Her dedication and tireless work ethic. And her selflessness and unwavering devotion to the people she served. To us.’

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was grateful for the Queen’s devoted service.

Today a comforting warmth has left the world. One of humanity’s brightest lights has gone out,” he said.