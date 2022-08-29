Karl Stefanovic tears Meghan Markle to shreds for comparing herself to Nelson Mandela

Today host Karl Stefanovic mocked Meghan Markle on Tuesday after the Duchess of Sussex compared herself to Nelson Mandela in her new interview with The Cut this week.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, claimed she was told by… a 2019 Lion King cast member that South Africans “danced in the streets” such as when “Mandela was released from prison” when she married the Duke of Sussex.

Stefanovic, who has never been shy about criticizing Meghan, incredulously mocked Markle’s claims during a conversation with London correspondent Tracy Vo.

‘It’s hard to see what that would be like’ [the royal family]especially the Mandela references,” he noted, while his co-host Ally Langdon added: “That one is, I think, tone deaf.”

Mandela spent 27 years in prison for resisting South Africa’s apartheid system.

After he was released, he helped negotiate an end to apartheid and became South Africa’s first democratically elected president.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex pictured at his wedding to Meghan Markle, May 2018

Stefanovic feigned sympathy and later joked: “I think… [Meghan is] probably a little misunderstood, don’t you think?’

Langdon, whose distaste for the Sussexes is well documented, grinned, “Oh, you’re changing your tune, are you Karl?”

“Yes, I think it’s time to support her, especially after Mandela’s comments. I think anyone who compares themselves to Mandela is fair enough,” he said, before bursting out laughing.

“Even if it was said… to share that. Anyway, they live their ‘quiet life’ as they please,” Ally replied, rolling her eyes.

It comes as Meghan’s interview with The Cut – part of New York magazine – continues to meet with backlash.

In it, she claimed that she and Prince Harry were “lucky” to leave Britain and “disrupted the dynamics of the hierarchy … just by existing” before stepping down as frontline royalty and moving to North America.

Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, raises his hand to celebrate as he leaves Victor Verster Prison near Cape Town on February 11, 1990, after 27 years in apartheid prisons.

Her interview with The Cut was published just days after Meghan used her new Spotify podcast to complain that she was forced to continue her engagements during a royal tour in South Africa after a fire in son Archie’s bedroom.

She also claimed that what the couple asked for when they wanted financial freedom was not “reinventing the wheel.”

The Cut reported that Meghan listed a “handful of princes and princesses and dukes who have exactly the arrangement they wanted,” although none of these royals are mentioned in the article.

The interview was released after it was claimed that Harry and Meghan will not visit the Queen in Balmoral when they visit Britain next week amid an ongoing security spat.

The Duchess also lashed out at those who criticized her for being “ambitious” when she started dating Harry, in a conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams.