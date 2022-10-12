Karl Stefanovic on smacking ban: Today show host slams talk to make it illegal

<!–

Karl Stefanovic has furiously shot down plans to introduce a ban on Australian parents smacking their children.

Professor Sophie Havighurst of the University of Melbourne supports the idea of ​​making corporal punishment illegal, saying it ‘affects children in a whole range of different ways’.

She referred to research from the Australian Child Maltreatment Study which found 61 per cent of young Australians had been spanked at least four times in their lives.

“We now know that it doubles their chances of anxiety and depression,” Professor Havighurst told The Today Show on Thursday morning.

But Stefanovic was having none of it, saying there was no need for a change in the law.

“I don’t want to see more legislation around me as a parent, my head is exploding,” he said.

“And the idea of ​​parents being charged or going to court for smashing a child. I mean, come on, Sophie, give me a break, please.’

The professor said she did not seek any consequences for those who use corporal punishment on their children, but she wanted the law changed.

“Any kind of smashing or physical discipline has been shown to have a negative effect on children,” she said.

Sixty-three countries around the world have made corporal punishment of children illegal, including Scotland, Sweden and Korea.

Prof Havighurst said the law change had not led to an increase in the prosecution of parents who hit their children in any of these countries.

She said banning the behavior would lead to a cultural and attitudinal change among Australian parents.

The expert sympathized with Stefanovic’s concerns that parents would be charged for slapping their children, but said discussion around the topic was important.

“We all have times when we lose it … but in New Zealand when they changed the law in 2007 they didn’t get an increase in what you’re afraid of,” she said.

“We don’t want the government and the police to have more involvement in our family lives, but we know that changing the law can guide us to use other ways of parenting, and that’s really important.”

In Australia, it is currently legal for parents to spank their children, but different states have specific rules on the matter (stock image)

Australia’s former deputy chief medical officer, Dr. Nick Coatsworth, also weighed in, saying the bottom line was that parents shouldn’t hit their children – but that there was no need to make the behavior illegal.

“My view is that governments should do their best to educate and ensure that children are safe,” he said.

“Criminalizing aspects of parenting, even the aspects that are wrong, should not, in my view, be the direction the government should go.”

In Australia, it is currently legal for parents to spank their children, but different states have specific rules on the matter.

In NSW, physical punishment should not be painful for more than a brief moment and children cannot be hit on the head or neck.

In Victoria there is no legislation around parents using corporal punishment on their children, while in various other states it must be considered “reasonable in the circumstances”.