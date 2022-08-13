Karl Stefanovic shows off his personalised Ugg boots as he picks up some beer in Sydney

<!–

He is the host of the Today show who turned 48 this week.

And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic was spotted shopping in Sydney on his birthday weekend.

The TV star wore his signature custom Ugg boots as he picked up some breakfast for his family and some beer for himself.

After visiting the bakery, the Gold Logie winner dropped off the food and quickly ran to the bottle shop.

The Channel Nine anchor looked bright and cheerful in a sober outfit of baggy white shorts and a black T-shirt as he picked up the food.

He completed the casual ensemble with his gray and red trim Ugg boots.

The shoes are personalized with a large ‘K’ on the right boot and a matching ‘S’ on the left.

Karl kept himself busy on Saturday morning

As an accessory with large blue-toned sunglasses with white rims, Karl left his cropped hair product for free.

Karl returned to his car after stopping at the bottle shop and getting ready to continue the birthday celebrations over the weekend.

The star was carrying a large box of XXXX beer, a bottle of Gray Goose Vodka and some wine, which he’d put away safely before driving home.

Karl met his wife Jasmine in late 2016, after he divorced Cassandra Thorburn, to whom he had been married for 21 years.

The Channel Nine star proposed to the former model in February 2018 with a $100,000 engagement ring.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child, Harper, at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, 2020.

Karl is already father to sons Jackson, 20, and River, 12, and daughter Ava, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.