WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Karl Stefanovic shows off his personalised Ugg boots as he picks up some beer in Sydney

Australia
By Jacky

Today show’s Karl Stefanovic shows off his personalized Ugg boots while getting some beer in Sydney on his birthday weekend

By A. James for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:22, August 13, 2022 | Updated: 07:27, August 13, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is the host of the Today show who turned 48 this week.

And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic was spotted shopping in Sydney on his birthday weekend.

The TV star wore his signature custom Ugg boots as he picked up some breakfast for his family and some beer for himself.

Today anchor Karl Stefanovic was seen shopping in his signature personalized Ugg on Saturday morning the day after he celebrated his 48th birthday and looked set to continue partying all weekend.

Today anchor Karl Stefanovic was seen shopping in his signature personalized Ugg on Saturday morning the day after he celebrated his 48th birthday and looked set to continue partying all weekend.

After visiting the bakery, the Gold Logie winner dropped off the food and quickly ran to the bottle shop.

The Channel Nine anchor looked bright and cheerful in a sober outfit of baggy white shorts and a black T-shirt as he picked up the food.

He completed the casual ensemble with his gray and red trim Ugg boots.

The shoes are personalized with a large ‘K’ on the right boot and a matching ‘S’ on the left.

The Channel Nine anchor looked bright and cheerful in an understated outfit of baggy white shorts and a black T-shirt as he picked up breakfast for his family from the bakery

The Channel Nine anchor looked bright and cheerful in an understated outfit of baggy white shorts and a black T-shirt as he picked up breakfast for his family from the bakery

The Channel Nine anchor looked bright and cheerful in an understated outfit of baggy white shorts and a black T-shirt as he picked up breakfast for his family from the bakery

Karl checks if he has everything to hand

Karl checks if he has everything to hand

After he finished his food, Karl went back to the bottle shop to restock for the weekend

After he finished his food, Karl went back to the bottle shop to restock for the weekend

Karl kept himself busy on Saturday morning

As an accessory with large blue-toned sunglasses with white rims, Karl left his cropped hair product for free.

Karl returned to his car after stopping at the bottle shop and getting ready to continue the birthday celebrations over the weekend.

The star was carrying a large box of XXXX beer, a bottle of Gray Goose Vodka and some wine, which he’d put away safely before driving home.

As an accessory with large blue-toned sunglasses with white rims, Karl left his cropped hair product for free

As an accessory with large blue-toned sunglasses with white rims, Karl left his cropped hair product for free

As an accessory with large blue-toned sunglasses with white rims, Karl left his cropped hair product for free

The star was carrying a large box of XXXX beer

The star was carrying a large box of XXXX beer

Karl also had a bottle of Gray Goose Vodka and some wine?

Karl also had a bottle of Gray Goose Vodka and some wine?

Karl returned to his car after stopping at the bottle shop with wine, beer and vodka and getting ready to continue the birthday celebrations over the weekend

Karl met his wife Jasmine in late 2016, after he divorced Cassandra Thorburn, to whom he had been married for 21 years.

The Channel Nine star proposed to the former model in February 2018 with a $100,000 engagement ring.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child, Harper, at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, 2020.

Karl is already father to sons Jackson, 20, and River, 12, and daughter Ava, 16, who he shares with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.

Family: Karl and Jasmine married in Los Cabos, Mexico in 2018 and welcomed Harper, their first child together (pictured), in 2020

Family: Karl and Jasmine married in Los Cabos, Mexico in 2018 and welcomed Harper, their first child together (pictured), in 2020

Family: Karl and Jasmine married in Los Cabos, Mexico in 2018 and welcomed Harper, their first child together (pictured), in 2020

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Justin Bieber performs in Budapest as he…

Jacky

FBI office gunman was US Navy veteran…

Jacky

Australian Hells Angels bikies creating…

Jacky
1 of 3,728

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More