Karl Stefanovic Shares Adorable Moment When Daughter Harper Saw Jimmy Barnes Perform

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Karl Stefanovic has shared the sweet moment seeing his young daughter Harper Jimmy Barnes perform for the first time.

The father and daughter moment took place at home as Karl watched the NRL grand finale entertainment with the two-year-old.

The Today presenter, 48, shared a photo of the sweet interaction on his Instagram account on Sunday evening.

Karl Stefanovic has shared the sweet moment seeing his young daughter Harper Jimmy Barnes perform for the first time. In the picture with Harper

“Harpy meets Barnsey. Your life is complete… Rock on people,” Karl wrote in the caption next to the image.

In the photo, the delighted father held his daughter’s hand as they danced together to Jimmy on TV.

Karl shares daughter Harper with his shoe designer Jasmine, whom he married in 2018.

Jimmy rocked the NRL Grand Final match on Sunday with a searing medley of his greatest hits

The television host dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, while his little snuggle was in a gray sweater.

Jimmy rocked Sunday’s NRL Grand Final match with a searing medley of his greatest hits.

The rocker, 66, impressed with a heady set before the Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels game at Accor Stadium.

“Harpy meets Barnsey. Your life is complete… Rock on people,” Karl wrote on Instagram

He tore through his charts Working Class Man, No Second Prize, Lay Down Your Guns and Good Times.

On the last song, which he originally performed with INXS, he was joined by his daughter Mahalia Barnes.

The performance received mixed reactions on social media, some loved it, but others claimed Jimmy was “beyond its sell-by date.”