Karl Stefanovic says Michael Clarke and Jade Yarbrough are ‘all over each other’

Karl Stefanovic has shared some intimate details about his sister-in-law’s whirlwind romance with cricketer Michael Clarke.

Speak with The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday, the Today show host revealed how Clarke first met designer Jade Yarbrough.

“He had a friend who was her business partner and so they met and got together,” he explained.

“We were with them over the weekend and they’re just a nice couple.”

When asked by host Kyle Sandilands if the pair were “over each other,” Karl admitted, “Just a little too much.”

Karl, who is married to Jade’s sister Jasmine, also said the couple “knew each other for a few years, but nothing happened.”

Michael has already introduced his six-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee to Jade.

The trio has been spotted with happy families in Sydney’s eastern suburbs for the past week.

A stylist and interior designer, Jade recently became Instagram-official with former Australian cricket captain Clarke while they were on holiday in Europe together.

She shared a photo of Michael wrapping his arms around her shoulder as they explored the streets of Italy.

Rumors that the couple was dating broke out in July.

The couple would have known each other through Karl.

The Daily Telegraph previously reported that Michael has become “quite fond of” Jade in recent weeks.

Michael had a high-profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards, which first ended in February last year after several months of dating.

Pip and Michael’s relationship began in June 2020 following his divorce from wife Kyly Clarke, which they announced four months earlier.

After parting ways with Pip in February, the couple rekindled their romance in October, but broke up again in December.

Michael and Kyly split in September 2019, but only revealed their separation in a surprise announcement on February 12, 2020.

Obviously, no third party was involved in their breakup.

In an official statement at the time, the Clarkes said the “amicable” decision to break up was “the best choice” for their daughter.