Karl Stefanovic reveals his daughter Harper has been incredibly sick this year

He spoke with Dr. Nick Coatsworth on respiratory viruses on the Today Show

Karl Stefanovic Says His Daughter Harper Has Been Very Sick All Year Long

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Karl Stefanovic has revealed that his two-year-old daughter Harper has been battling health issues for 12 months, with Dr. Nick Coatsworth suggests a ‘lack of human movement’ during Covid lockdowns is to blame.

The Today Show host spoke to the top doctor on Wednesday about children who got hay fever while raising his daughter.

“My daughter, Harper, has had many illnesses. It’s been a terrible year,” he said.

Karl Stefanovic (pictured with Harper and wife Jasmine) explained that his daughter Harper had been constantly ill this year, battling a range of respiratory ailments

The Today Show host spoke to Dr. Nick Coatsworth (right) on hay fever while raising his daughter

“She got a crook with the flu last week. She has some asthma now. But it’s not asthma. It helps. So a lot of kids are going through that right now, aren’t they?’

dr. Coatsworth explained that the effects of lockdown were a major factor in the respiratory illnesses affecting both children and adults as our immune systems adapted to the country’s reopening.

“Many children, adolescents, adults… we’ve had this terrible season of respiratory viruses. Almost certainly attributed to the lack of human movement during the lockdown, which of course we had to do. But this is the price we pay,” he said.

dr. Coatsworth said he could ‘almost guarantee’ it would be a better flu season in 2023 if “our immune memory is stimulated by all these viruses’.

‘Our immune system has evolved over millions of years. It’s there to help us, it’s there to protect us,” he said.

“Being exposed to viruses certainly makes us stronger for the future.”

The health expert added that some children and adults who get sick need asthma medication, such as Karl’s daughter.

“So, yes, some children and adults will need asthma medication for a short period of time, especially for the post-viral cough,” he said.

Harper Stefanovic was rushed to hospital in June with a respiratory syncytial virus, leaving her TV presenter father “panic” and “feeling guilty.”

dr. Coatsworth explained that the prevalence of respiratory illness among Aussies was attributed to the ‘lack of human movement’ during the lockdown

Harper Stefanovic (pictured with mother Jasmine) was rushed to hospital in June after her temperature reached a dangerous 40°C and her heart rate accelerated to 200 beats per minute

Karl explained at the time how his daughter had “the sneezes and a minor cough,” which led to him and his wife Jasmine, 38, taking her to the GP.

But her condition soon deteriorated, her temperature reached a dangerous 40C and her heart rate raced to 200 beats per minute.

She was then rushed to hospital in an ambulance and diagnosed with a respiratory syncytial virus, which is common in children in the winter months.

“Two days ago my daughter Harper had what she had so often this year, a sniff and a small cough,” Karl told viewers of the Today show at the time.

‘Within a few hours we gave her Nurofen and Panadol as advised and had her put to sleep.

“When she woke up, she was breathing very fast, wheezing, and her heart rate and temperature were skyrocketing.”