Karl Stefanovic pictured walking with daughter Harper, 2, after being accused of ‘touching’ waiter

Karl Stefanovic looked like he didn’t have a care in the world while out for a walk with his two-year-old daughter after being accused of ‘touching’ a male waiter at a gala dinner.

The Today show host, 48, was all smiles as he walked with his daughter Harper in Sydney on Friday afternoon.

Karl was pictured walking down the street with his daughter on his shoulders before holding her hand as he crossed the road.

It comes after Queensland Police confirmed on Thursday they were investigating Karl after he allegedly assaulted a man at a melanoma fundraiser held at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Brisbane’s Newstead on August 20.

It is understood the waiter lodged a report after he was allegedly touched by Stefanovic – who attended with his wife, Jasmine Yarbrough.

The father-of-four has not been charged and has yet to respond to the allegations, including requests from Daily Mail Australia.

The TV host ignored the alleged incident completely while co-hosting Today Friday morning.

However, footage of the event – which was called ‘A Night For Melanoma’ and run by cancer charity The Six Hour Project – has emerged online.

The video shows Karl giving a very awkward rendition of a 70s disco hit while hosting the extravagant charity gala – before being accused of ‘touching’ a waiter at the same event.

In a chilling video, Stefanovic could be seen wearing a white baseball cap as he danced and attempted to sing ‘Le Freak’ by Chic in a bid to encourage the 350 guests to join him on the dance floor at the six-hour event.

“Get on the tables,” he yelled, busting out disco moves in a suit and bow while holding a microphone.

‘Come on.

‘Please stand up,’ he waved, beckoning people in the audience to dance with him.

Stefanovic was also pictured mingling with guests and posing for photos with organizers and fans at the gala, which raised a whopping $290,000 for melanoma research.

In one photo, the media personality posed next to melanoma sufferer and event organizer, Gina Savage.

‘Gina, courage, resilience and beauty,’ he wrote on social media.

‘We just lifted the roof for you, your battles, your charity and everyone else battling melanoma.’

“An Australian dies every six hours from melanoma,” the fundraiser website read.

‘The Six Hour Project is on a mission to change this devastating statistic.’

Mrs Savage previously appeared in an interview on the Today show with Stefanovic to tell the story of her diagnosis before the pair reunited to hold the fundraiser.

The allegations come as Stefanovic was pictured at Sydney airport on Wednesday after arriving back in Australia from England.

The TV presenter was sent to London on 13 September to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral.

Thursday, the police said The courier post: ‘Queensland Police are investigating a report of the alleged assault of a man at a business in Newstead during an event on Saturday 20 August.’

“As investigations are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The Australian reported that several attendees did not see any altercation taking place and that Stefanovic left the event in good spirits.

“Karl was actually a legend all along,” said one.