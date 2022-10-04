Karl Stefanovic loses it at the rude Jetstar staff who upset his daughter

<!–

Karl Stefanovic has revealed how his 17-year-old daughter was left feeling ‘completely intimidated’ by ‘rude’ Jetstar staff.

The Today Show host said his daughter Ava was flying home from the Sunshine Coast when her hand luggage was weighed.

It was 500g over and the Jetstar staff told her she would have to pay excess baggage fees.

When she asked if she could remove an item and put it in her handbag, she was told to throw her handbag away.

Stefanovic said: “She asked if she could put it in her handbag and they said ‘if you want to throw your handbag out’.

‘That was so rude. It was so rude and it made my daughter, who is only 17, feel completely intimidated.’

Weary Jetstar customers have struggled with canceled flights and mechanical fleet issues amid travel chaos across the board this year.

Most recently, Jetstar struggled to get its Boeing 787 Dreamliners in the air as lightning, bird strikes and delays in purchasing spare parts forced the company to scrap a number of flights.

The problem last week affected some flights from Singapore, Hawaii and Bali, while a separate issue earlier in September saw groups of passengers temporarily stranded in Tokyo, Bali and Bangkok.

Customers took to social media to vent their frustrations online with an entire website called ‘dontflyjetstar’ emerging recently.

In addition to the aircraft problems, both Jetstar and Qantas are struggling with a shortage of maintenance workers, further delaying repairs and contributing to the frequency of canceled flights.

“Part of the Qantas and Jetstar problem is that they don’t have spare planes,” a Qantas group insider told Crikey.

‘The schedule is very tight and when several planes fail, there is not much that can be done. We often don’t have an extra plane to roll into place at short notice.’

Qantas will often lend aircraft to Jetstar to fill gaps in their schedule, but this becomes problematic when demand for Qantas is high, particularly around holiday periods.

Jetstar has been contacted for comment.