Karl Stefanovic loses it at ‘whingers’ and ‘woke’ councils

Karl Stefanovic urged Australia’s “awakened” councils to enable “whiners” in overburdened local neighborhoods.

The Today host spoke Thursday morning with Gold Coast mom, Mandy Overton, who was threatened with a $750 fine if she didn’t move a basketball hoop from a nature strip in front of her home.

Ms Overton said a council official knocked on their door and told them to move the hoop or face the massive punishment, while Stefanovic complained about the death of the close-knit Aussie community.

‘Can I say something here? This is not politically correct at all. I don’t know what happened to Australia,” the Channel Nine presenter said.

“We now have people in our neighborhood who are just whiners. They have nothing better to do with their day than complain to the council, they are so awake and gone that it comes to us in the form of complaints and blah, blah, blah, it just makes me sick.’

Ms Overton said the council had received complaints about her children playing basketball in their own driveway, saying the ball often bounces on the road and the children are noisy.

Her family placed the basketball hoop on the nature strip in front of their house so that they have a flatter surface to play on – but the result was that a municipal official took care of their home.

“There was a knock on my door on Tuesday. The city clerk came to the house and basically just said, ‘If you don’t move your basketball hoop by Friday, you’ll be fined $750,’ the mother told Today.

Not only that, she was also talking about too many kids playing with my basketball hoop. Which I don’t think is a problem. Children are children and play.

“They also said that if an accident happened, it would be at their request, because it is on their land. They are just playing. I don’t see what the problem is. They get out. Getting off iPads. Getting cozy with all the children.’

Karl said Australia was full of ‘too many whiners and whiners’ and told council to focus on ‘pot holes’ instead

Stefanovic replied ‘hear, hear’, before invading the ‘awakened’ city councils.

‘What happened to Australia? Can’t you have a basketball hoop on the median?’ he asked.

‘I’m done with it. I don’t know what happened to this great country. Everyone is whining now.

“It’s the municipalities that are terrible. Just fix the potholes, brethren, as Kyrgios would say. Just take guesses. Don’t come into our lives.’

Co-host Alison Langdon said the threats were counterproductive to what was best for Aussie kids.

“We’re trying to get kids outside. We want them to hang out and do things and be physical. If we do that, it will happen,” she said.

“If you’re one of the nagging, nagging people, you know who you are. Give us a break,” Stefanovic added, before Landon joked, “Karl is coming to get you.”