Karl Stefanovic is NOT a contender for A Current Affair presenter

Karl Stefanovic has banned himself from the race to take over his former mentor Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair.

The Today Show host was one of several names touted to compete for “TV’s most coveted job” after Grimshaw announced she would be stepping down after 17 years in the job.

But Stefanovic, 48, has indicated he is not interested in the prime-time anchor role, according to TV tonight.

Grimshaw shared the news with viewers that she was leaving the show on Monday’s episode of the popular Nine Network show

Grimshaw announced Monday night that she is quitting the show, saying she was “a little tired” after working “shift work” for 26 years.

Stefanovic shared a heartfelt tribute to Grimshaw Tuesday’s Today show.

She has been working shifts for 26 years, starting with the early wake-up calls for the Today show. She was a host for nine years before becoming the anchor of A Current Affair in 2006,” he began.

Her last shift will be in November behind that iconic desk. Tracy Grimshaw, you deserve a rest,” Stefanovic added with a smile.

He also thanked Grimshaw for taking him under her wing in 2005 when he joined the Today show as her co-anchor.

‘What a legend. I started this show with her 18 years ago,” he recalls, prompting stand-in host Sarah Abo to jokingly ask, “When will you announce it’s time for you?”

Deborah Knight (left) and Georgie Gardner (right) are among the frontrunners who could replace Grimshaw as presenter of A Current Affair

Entertainment reporter Brooke Boney, 35, is also tipped as a frontrunner today

“I still have 18 to go, just attack the day,” Stefanovic said, before praising Grimshaw again.

“I was very fortunate to work with her for a year and she was exceptional. I learned so much in that year,” he said.

Stefanovic also clarified that he had no idea Grimshaw was going to quit, and was just as shocked as the rest of Australia.

Insiders at Nine told the Daily Telegram the network “will not rush to fill the role, as it is “one of the most coveted positions” with the network.

Deborah Knight, Georgie Gardner, Brooke Boney and Sylvia Jeffreys are among the frontrunners.

Knight, 49, currently hosts A Current Affair on Friday and Saturday – and previously hosted Today and Nine News Sydney. She also replaced Steve Price as host on 2GB in January.

Also in the running is Georgie Gardner, 52. The Sydney-born presenter is a weekend presenter on Nine News Sydney and previously hosted Today.

Entertainment reporter Brooke Boney, 35, and Today Extra co-host Sylvia Jeffreys are also among the names touted to replace Grimshaw.

Former Sunrise co-host Sam Armytage, 46, who left the show in March to spend more time with her family, has also been named as a possible replacement.

Meanwhile, Leila McKinnon, 49, who has also hosted ACA, is believed to have thrown her hat in the ring.