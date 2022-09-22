Karl Stefanovic investigated by police after waiter alleges he was ‘touched’ by Today show host

<!–

Karl Stefanovic is under police investigation after a male waiter claimed he was assaulted by the Today show host at a cancer fundraiser.

The waiter lodged a report after he was allegedly touched by Stefanovic, 48, at the Mercedes-Benz melanoma charity event in Newstead, Brisbane, on the evening of 20 Courier mail reports.

Stefanovic, who hosted the six-hour event, attended with his wife Jasmine Yarbrough.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed they were investigating a report of an alleged assault at a business in Newstead during an event on Saturday 20 August.

Karl Stefanovic is being investigated by police for an alleged assault at a fundraiser in Brisbane. He is pictured with his wife Jasmine Yarbrough at the event last month

The media personality shared a heartfelt post for melanoma sufferer Gina (pictured side by side at the event)

“As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the spokesman said.

It is understood that the matter has been discussed privately between the parties to seek a solution.

The event, called The Six Hour Project, was attended by about 350 guests and raised $290,000 for melanoma research.

Last month, Stefanovic and his wife shared photos on Instagram of themselves dressed in formal attire while mingling with patrons at the fundraiser.

In one photo, the media personality posed next to melanoma sufferer and event organizer Gina Savage.

Stefanovic is pictured at Sydney Airport after returning home from England where he covered the Queen’s funeral

“Gina, courage, resilience and beauty,” he wrote in the caption.

‘We just lifted the roof for you, your battles, your charity and everyone else battling melanoma.’

Proceeds from the fundraiser – which seeks to raise awareness, increase detection and find a cure for the cancer – were donated to The Mater Foundation and the Melanoma Institute of Australia.

‘An Australian dies every six hours from melanoma,’ the fundraiser website says.

‘The Six Hour Project is on a mission to change this devastating statistic.’

Mrs Savage previously appeared in an interview on the Today show with Stefanovic to tell the story of her diagnosis before the pair reunited to hold the fundraiser.

The allegations come as Stefanovic was pictured at Sydney airport on Wednesday after arriving back in Australia from England.

The TV presenter was sent to London on 13 September to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.