Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine work out while enjoying a power walk

Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine enjoyed a holiday sweat session in Queensland on Monday.

The Today host, 48, looked happy as Larry held his wife’s hand tightly as they walked through the suburbs.

Karl chose to wear a black T-shirt and white shorts decorated with gingerbread men for the much-loved workout.

He completed his look with reflective sunglasses, a black cap, blue sneakers and several bracelets for market stalls.

Jasmine, 38, looked fit as a fiddle as she pounded the sidewalk in a white Paris Colette Club T-shirt and black tights.

She completed her look with a pair of worn-out black sneakers.

Jasmine appeared makeup-free for the outing and chose to tie her hair back.

After they returned, Jasmine lovingly greeted their daughter Harper, two.

Harper looked adorable buttoned up in a yellow sleeve t-shirt with orange highlights and matching shorts.

At one point, Jasmine lovingly wrapped her in baby blue knit to ward off the cool breeze.

Last month, Karl revealed that his daughter Harper has been battling health issues for 12 months, with Dr. Nick Coatsworth suggested a ‘lack of human movement’ during Covid lockdowns is to blame.

The Today Show host spoke to the top doctor about kids getting hay fever while raising his daughter.

“My daughter, Harper, has had many illnesses. It’s been a terrible year,” he said.

“She got a crook with the flu last week. She has some asthma now. But it’s not asthma. It helps. So a lot of kids are going through that right now, aren’t they?’

dr. Coatsworth explained that the effects of lockdown were a major factor in the respiratory illnesses affecting both children and adults as our immune systems adapted to the country’s reopening.

“Many children, adolescents, adults… we’ve had this terrible season of respiratory viruses. Almost certainly attributed to the lack of human movement during the lockdown, which of course we had to do. But this is the price we pay,” he said.

Harper Stefanovic was rushed to hospital in June with a respiratory syncytial virus, leaving her TV presenter father “panic” and “feeling guilty.”

Karl explained at the time how his daughter had “the sneezes and a minor cough,” which led to him and his wife Jasmine taking her to the doctor.

She was then rushed to hospital in an ambulance and diagnosed with a respiratory syncytial virus, which is common in children in the winter months.

But her condition soon deteriorated, her temperature reached a dangerous 40C and her heart rate raced to 200 beats per minute.

Karl shares daughter Harper with his shoe designer Jasmine, whom he married in 2018.