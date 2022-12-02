Karl Howard not guilty in Samurai sword attack at Annadale, Sydney

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A high-flying real estate agent has been found not guilty of serious charges after he attacked a woman with a samurai sword during a drug and alcohol abuse spree.

Karl Howard, 46, was on trial in NSW District Court last month over an incident at his Annandale home in February 2021 in which he assaulted two women.

He pleaded guilty to some charges related to the assault, but fought the more serious charges, as his lawyers successfully argued that he could not have formed an “intent” to kill or injure the woman he slashed with the sword.

Karl Howard, 46, was on trial in NSW District Court last month over an incident at his Annandale home in February 2021

At his trial, the court learned that Howard was in the middle of a cocaine bender and told a psychiatrist that he had not slept in seven days at the time of the incident.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to a woman and one count of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm to the second woman.

He entered not guilty pleas to the more serious charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to murder and one count of intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, with his attorney claiming he was in the midst of a drug psychosis.

After a judge-only trial, Judge Antony Townsend ruled Friday that he was not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder and with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Howard is photographed Friday morning from the Downing Center in Sydney

The facts of the case were largely undisputed at trial.

The court heard two women were drinking at his home when he began behaving erratically in the early morning, including grabbing a pair of scissors and making violent gestures, the prosecution said.

He told both women that he had used Valium and Viagra and that he had consumed large amounts of cocaine.

Karl Howard during a bedside interview with police after the attack

A toxicology report submitted to the court found traces of alcohol, cocaine, valium and eight other drugs in his system.

In a report filed at trial, he reported to a forensic psychiatrist that he had gone on a 15-day drug binge leading up to it, during which he consumed 80 grams of cocaine.

Following the attack at his Ferris Street home, CCTV captured Howard running into a nearby lane and jumping into the back of a car where he covered himself with a shade cloth as police drove by.

He covered himself with the tarp before stumbling out of the tray and running before being arrested minutes later.

Graphic footage of Karl Howard as he was arrested by police in a dramatic early morning incident

Karl Howard hid in a ute while trying to evade the police

Police bodycam footage also played in court showed Howard writing on the floor and growling like an animal at officers when he was arrested.

An officer was heard telling colleagues that Howard was “suffering a psychotic episode” and asked that an ambulance be called.

Howard’s lawyer Matt Johnston relied on a report by the prominent forensic psychiatrist Dr. Olav Nielssen.

“I believe Mr. Howard was in a state of confusion at the time of the facts, his perception of events and his ability to think in a calm and logical manner having been considerably impaired,” Dr Nielssen said in his report.

Dr. Nielsen added: “At the time of the crimes, Mr. Howard’s ability to form the intent to injure (the women) was affected by the deterioration of his perception of events and his ability to control his actions. Mr. Howard could have been psychotic.”

Howard will be sentenced at a later date.