Karl-Anthony Towns will debut against Clippers

Despite all that, Towns said he expects to be ready when the Timberwolves open their season against Oklahoma City on October 19. He’s on the mend, back on the field and starting to ramp things up, eager to build chemistry with Gobert on a frontcourt everyone will be watching. “So far on the field the product looks great,” said Towns. “I’ll just pick up where I left off the summer. I really like where I am now. I feel like I just look really good. I feel really good when I make my moves.” -via the athletic / October 4, 2022