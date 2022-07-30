Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic spotted on James Packer’s $250million superyacht

Karl Stefanovic has been close friends with billionaire casino mogul James Packer for years.

So it was no surprise to see Karl, his wife Jasmine and their daughter Harper spending time this week on Packer’s $250 million superyacht.

According to Private Sydney, the family was spending time on the yacht when it anchored on the Cote d’Azur.

Karl Stefanovic, his wife Jasmine and their daughter Harper spent some time this week on James Packer’s $250 million superyacht. Karl and Jasmine in the picture

Karl and Jasmine have been spending a lot of quality time together lately.

In June they enjoyed a family vacation in Port Douglas.

Karl met Jasmine in late 2016, five months after divorcing his first wife Cassandra Thorburn, to whom he had been married for 21 years.

He previously said of their relationship: “I certainly didn’t expect to meet anyone five months after I broke up with my wife. That wasn’t planned.’

The family spent time on the luxury yacht as it anchored on the Cote d’Azur

The Channel Nine star proposed to the former model in February 2018 with a $100,000 engagement ring.

The couple married in December 2018 in a lavish four-day wedding ceremony at the One&Only Palmilla resort in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child together on May 1, 2020 at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney.

In a statement to the Today show at the time, Karl said, “Harper and Jasmine are doing well and Daddy had a great night’s sleep.”

He added: ‘I am impressed. Harper is absolutely perfect.”

Karl is also the father of three children from his first marriage: sons Jackson and River and daughter Willow.