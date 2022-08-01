Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic set sail on James Packer’s $250m superyacht

Last Tuesday, James Packer invited some of his celebrity friends aboard his $250 million superyacht in the south of France.

The Australian billionaire, 54, was joined by his longtime friend Karl Stefanovic, his wife Jasmine and their two-year-old daughter Harper.

It was a family affair with Jasmine’s sister Jade Yarbrough also on board with her new boyfriend, former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke.

Jasmine, 38, a former model turned shoe designer, looked breezy in a white shirt and designer sunglasses as she chatted with James on deck.

A bikini-clad Jade, 30, stood nearby, carrying her cousin Harper on her hip.

Michael, 41, was also seen enjoying a day on the water with the assembled crowd, wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses.

The retired batsman, nicknamed ‘Pup’, has been dating interior designer Jade for several months.

Today, host Karl, 47, kept it casual in a black shirt that was partially released, and completed his look with a matching cap.

Meanwhile, James, who recently sold his stake in Crown Resorts for $3.3 billion, looked slimmer than he had been in years in a loose black T-shirt and sweatpants.

The troubled businessman appears to have left a string of health problems behind him.

In the past few months, he has lost 33 kg and also ditched the psychiatric medication that had changed his mood for so long.

Packer told The weekend Australian in June he was ready to embark on the ‘third act’ of his life, which included a planned return to his hometown of Sydney

‘I now weigh about 130 kg and want to weigh 100 kg again by the end of 2022. I want to swim with my kids in Bondi next year when we are all together in Sydney and weigh 100kg,” he said from his home in Mexico.

Packer revealed that he had stopped taking the antidepressants and antipsychotics he was taking and now wanted to “rehabilitate” his reputation in Australia.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Crown Sydney… it wasn’t appropriate for me to be in Australia for the past few years,” he said.

In a subsequent interview with The Sydney Morning HeraldPacker said he lost a total of 33 kg and counted by quitting alcohol, following a strict diet and exercise regimen, and limiting his daily calorie intake.

He told the paper his life was “pretty good now,” adding, “My mental health is the best it’s ever been.”

Packer sold Crown to private equity firm Blackstone for $8.9 billion in a deal that closed in June, pocketing $3.3 billion.

The sale marked the end of an important chapter in his life, which was at times embroiled in controversy amid investigations into the company and allegations of money laundering.

Despite the investigations, the father of three has credited his Melbourne, Perth and Sydney casinos for changing the cities ‘for the better’.