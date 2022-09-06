Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz’s request for her to visit Texas migrants crossing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

White House press officer Karine Jean-Pierre took a hit on Tuesday after Texas Senator Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border following her remark last week that migrants were not “walking into” the country.

Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she’d already been to the border — then knocked Cruz down by tying him to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“So I went to the border, I went in 2018. I was outside facilities where the Trump administration separated families and yanked babies from their mother’s arms,” ​​she said.

She responded to a question during Tuesday’s White House press conference about Cruz’s invitation on his podcast to visit the border to see for herself how migrants travel from Mexico to the U.S.

“So I went to the border, I went in 2018. I was outside facilities where the Trump administration separated families and yanked babies from their mother’s arms,” ​​said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

She read from a prepared notebook and continued, “Some of those kids are still not reunited with their friends. And so I’ll say one thing: I certainly don’t need any lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border or border policy,” she bellowed.

And I certainly won’t take advice on the border from someone who voted against obtaining a record level of funding for the Department of Homeland Security. And as people send out invitations, I will take this opportunity to invite him or someone else next time to vote for record funding for DHS, as President Biden has requested,” she concluded.

Her stance was bolstered by her previous border trip — an issue President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris himself stumbled upon early on in the administration.

Texas SEn. Ted Cruz invited Karine Jean-Pierre to visit the border. She said she was already visiting in 2018

A group of migrants walks along the wall separating Mexico and the United States, on the side that faces the city of Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, September 05, 2022

Migrants walk along accordion wire toward border patrol officers after illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the US at Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

A small group of migrants are walking toward US Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande River into Texas earlier this month

A group of migrants is helped over a wire fence in Eagle Pass, Texas, by a member of the Texas National Guard earlier this month.

Prickly: Cruz invited on his podcast

Her pushback against Cruz came after her own comments Monday in an exchange with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, where she said migrants were not crossing the border.

Doocy had asked her Jean-Pierre that unvaccinated migrants be allowed to come and stay in the US, while Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is barred from playing in the United States due to his unvaccinated status.

‘It’s not that simple,’ said Jean-Pierre. ‘It’s not just people crossing the border. We have a plan ready. This is not the same as turning on the lights. This is going to take a process. We’re repairing a broken system left behind by the previous government.’

“The US government also does not comment on medical information from individual travelers,” she added.

The unvaccinated Djokovic will not participate in the US Open.

Cruz and Jean-Pierre have become entangled in the past.

She posted in 2018 that a Cruz employee was “lobbiing for a murderous dictator” – Laurent Gbagbo of the Ivory Coast.

On Sunday, Cruz went after President Biden and Jean-Pierre for their attacks on MAGA “extremists” and Biden’s own comment that it was almost “semi-fascist.”

Joe Biden and his press officer Karine Jean-Pierre have crossed a threshold: they are attacking the American people and deliberately demonizing half the country. It’s dangerous, unfair and wrong,” he said tweetedas well as ‘demonizing voters’.