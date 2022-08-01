Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden still has ‘lingering symptoms’ after doctor says he is ‘feeling well’

The White House said on Monday that President Joe Biden still has mild “ongoing symptoms,” but he did his best not to describe what they are after the president’s second round of covid as he continues into his 12th day of isolation.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, made the comment after White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, in a letter, said Biden “continues to feel good” after contracting a rebound case of the virus shortly after testing negative.

‘No recurring symptoms – meaning if, if you look at’ [O’Connor’s] original letter, there is nothing. There’s nothing serious, right? Because he feels good. He feels he feels good.’

“But as we know we’ve all had COVID, we’ve got a bit of a lingering cough, a bit of maybe a lingering sniff. That’s not uncommon, so that’s what we’re talking about,” she said, without specifying the exact nature of the president’s ailments.

He seems to be doing better than he was after his original diagnosis last month. During the first round of Biden “we talked about a little fatigue, we talked about aches, you know, there was a little discomfort. That didn’t happen,” she said.

Jean-Pierre continued to dance around the exact nature of what the president was going through while dismissing minor symptoms.

“And there are some, you know, you still have a dry cough, you still have a little bit of sniffing that lasts a little longer,” she said.

“Many of us have had COVID before and it’s usually persistent symptoms and that’s what I’m talking about,” she told a press corps that, like much of the country, has seen a string of covid cases during the pandemic.

When asked if Biden was still experiencing certain things, she “of course” said he was — then pointed to Biden’s chronic dry cough, which continued his positive tests for covid.

Her comments prompted repeated questions from the press about the exact nature of the president’s symptoms, what he was doing in solitude and when he would travel again.

She said Biden would continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, which call for five days of isolation after a positive Covid test.

But she noted that there are no official travel guidelines for someone who has a ‘rebound’ case from a recent case of Covid.

“There are no CDC recommendations regarding rebound travel. So that doesn’t apply to rebound cases,” she said, as the president wants to get back on the road.

She also brushed aside questions about whether the president had an overly busy schedule despite the fight against covid, and defended the medical team’s decision to give President Paxlovid, which has been linked to return cases in a minority of cases.

“He tends to have a dry cough. That’s not unusual,” she said. Biden remains at work, but Jean-Pierre didn’t immediately provide details about his activities, while later teasing an update.

“He worked more than eight hours a day. That’s a schedule he’ll stick to,” she said.

A White House spokesperson, who asked what symptoms the president is currently suffering from, “appeared to confirm a runny nose and cough, citing Jean-Pierre’s statement that “some [symptoms]You know, you still have a dry cough. You still have, you know, a little sniffing that it takes a little longer.’

Jean-Pierre spoke after the president’s doctor confirmed he still tested positive for COVID Monday morning and will continue his strict isolation even if the president “continues to feel good.”

Biden has now not left the White House complex for 12 days after he suffered a rebound case on Saturday believed to be caused by his Paxlovid treatment regimen.

White House Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden is still feeling fine and showing no symptoms.

The president has no public appearances scheduled for Monday. In his place, Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press officer, will brief reporters.

“The President Still Feels Good As He Starts His Week,” O’Connor wrote. “Given his positive rebound that we reported on Saturday, we continued to monitor the daily. Unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen test this morning remained positive.”

O’Connor said Biden would continue to work from the White House. He also explained that the president’s positive test was “expected” given similar patients in his position.

The president will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described.”

According to O’Connor, “he will continue to run the affairs of the American people from the Executive Residence.” O’Connor wrote that Biden “continues to be very conscientious in protecting executives, the White House, the Secret Service and other personnel whose duties do not require (albeit socially distancing) proximity to him.”

That means Biden will stay away from the West Wing, where aides do official business.

It all comes at a critical time in Washington, where Biden is in sight to make some policy gains, even if he avoids sitting down with lawmakers.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D), who negotiated directly with Biden for months, announced last week that he had reached a deal with Senate leader Charles Schumer on a package that will raise $739 billion in revenue, with $433 billion in climate spending and other measures, and about $300 billion in deficit reduction.

Biden has been in isolation at the White House for 12 days since he tested positive for Covid

Biden ‘continues to feel good’, writes White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor

Biden’s canine commander has been his companion. First lady Jill Biden is in Wilmington

Biden released a video of COVID isolation on Sunday, where he FaceTimes with lawyers on Capitol Hill instead of going there to help defend the PACT Act, which was defeated by Republicans and is intended to help veterans affected by burns. and other toxic chemicals

But Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), whose vote would be crucial for the approval, has yet to give the ‘reconciliation proposal’, which is protected from Republican filibuster.

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is on a tour of Asia, with aggressive statements from Beijing about reports she plans to visit Taiwan.

The president had tested negative for COVID-19 for four days in a row after being infected last month. But medical experts insist his rebound case, while rare, isn’t entirely unusual.

He tested positive on Saturday and went into isolation again. Officials said he had six close contacts before the positive hit.

Doctors have noted that some people in higher risk categories treated with Paxlovid, such as Biden, are prone to “rebound” infections.

First lady Jill Biden remains at the family home in Wilmington, Delaware, and tested negative.

Biden planned to reunite with her on Sunday before getting his “rebound” case.