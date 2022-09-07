Karine Jean-Pierre is mocked for calling Russia pipeline ‘Nordstrom 1’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was mocked on social media after accidentally calling Russia pipeline ‘Nordstrom 1.

Jean-Pierre’s blunder came during Monday’s press conference about the closure of Nord Stream 1 – Russia’s main gas pipeline to Europe.

“What we see that Russia is doing, we’ve been very clear about that, they use energy, they use energy as a weapon,” Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. “One of the things that’s been there… they’ve shut down the Nordstrom 1 pipeline.”

A video clip of the moment quickly spread across social media, with many poking fun at the flaw, pointing out that “Nordstrom” is a luxury department store, not a pipeline.

sen. Ted Cruz tweeted the clip with the caption: This was not a slip of the tongue. Biden gave it to Putin as a gift from Nordstrom.”

Fox Radio host Jimmy Failla also tweeted about the press secretary’s blunder: “I’m not sure which is worse, if Karine Jean Pierre just called it The NORDSTROM Pipeline, or if Biden yelled at his TV, ‘no dummy, it’s Bloomingdales ‘.’

Others joked about other department stores including Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s being attacked.

“If they attack Old Navy, I’ll get ready – you can have my cargo shorts if you pry them from my cold dead hands!” one person tweeted.

“Where is this world going?” said another user. “Will the Chinese follow suit by closing Saks Fifth Avenue?”

Radio host Chris Stigall tweeted: ‘Don’t watch now. Russia attacks Nordstrom. Watch out at Macy’s!’

“Maybe Europe can just get its energy cheaper from Nordstrom Rack?” another user suggested.

The gaffe comes after Senator Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border following her comment last week that migrants did not “walk” into the country.

Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she’d already been to the border — then knocked Cruz down by tying him to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“So I went to the border, I went in 2018. I was outside facilities where the Trump administration separated families and yanked babies from their mother’s arms,” ​​she said.

She responded to a question during Tuesday’s White House press conference about Cruz’s invitation on his podcast to visit the border to see for herself how migrants travel from Mexico to the U.S.

She read from a prepared notebook and continued, “Some of those kids are still not reunited with their friends. And so I’ll say one thing: I certainly don’t need any lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border or border policy,” she bellowed.

And I certainly won’t take advice on the border from someone who voted against obtaining a record level of funding for the Department of Homeland Security. And as people send out invitations, I will take this opportunity to invite him or someone else next time to vote for record funding for DHS, as President Biden has requested,” she concluded.

Her stance was bolstered by her previous border trip — an issue President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris himself stumbled upon early on in the administration.

Cruz’s setback came after her own comments Monday in an exchange with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, where she said migrants did not cross the border.

Doocy had asked Jean-Pierre whether unvaccinated migrants can come and stay in the US, while Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is banned from playing in the United States due to his unvaccinated status.

Tucker mocked Karine Jean-Pierre on his show after she called the Nord Stream pipeline the ‘Nordstrom’ pipeline: ‘Nordstrom 1, alongside Dillards 2 and Sears 3 and the entire aging mall community of Eastern European natural gas pipelines’

‘It’s not that simple,’ said Jean-Pierre. ‘It’s not just people crossing the border. We have a plan ready. This is not the same as turning on the lights. This is going to take a process. We’re repairing a broken system left behind by the previous government.’

“The US government also does not comment on medical information from individual travelers,” she added.

The unvaccinated Djokovic will not participate in the US Open.

Cruz and Jean-Pierre have become entangled in the past.

She posted in 2018 that a Cruz employee was “lobbiing for a murderous dictator” – Laurent Gbagbo of the Ivory Coast.

On Sunday, Cruz went after President Biden and Jean-Pierre for their attacks on MAGA “extremists” and Biden’s own comment that it was almost “semi-fascist.”

Joe Biden and his press officer Karine Jean-Pierre have crossed a threshold: they are attacking the American people and deliberately demonizing half the country. It’s dangerous, unfair and wrong,” he tweeted, “demonizing voters.”