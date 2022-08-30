Karine Jean-Pierre insists migrants are not ‘walking’ into the United States

<!–

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted on Monday that migrants were not “walking into” the United States in a prickly back-and-forth with Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy.

Doocy asked Jean-Pierre why unvaccinated migrants can come and stay in the US, while Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is not allowed to play in the United States due to his unvaccinated status.

‘It’s not that simple,’ said Jean-Pierre. ‘It’s not just people crossing the border. We have a plan ready. This is not the same as turning on the lights. This is going to take a process. We’re repairing a broken system left behind by the previous government.’

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not be able to play in the US Open this week due to the fact that he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19

A group of migrants is helped over a wire fence in Eagle Pass, Texas, by a member of the Texas National Guard earlier this month.

A small group of migrants are walking toward US Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande River into Texas earlier this month

Jean-Pierre said of Djokovic that she was “not able to discuss individual visa matters for privacy reasons.”

“The US government also does not comment on medical information from individual travelers,” she added.

Djokovic will not participate in the US Open this week because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

There is still a policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that prohibits unvaccinated foreigners from entering the United States.

“They’re two different things,” Jean-Pierre also said, pushing Doocy back in an attempt to compare migrants and Djokovic like apples to apples.

He mocked when she said migrants did not enter the US

“Thousands of people come in every day,” the Fox News White House correspondent said. “Some turn themselves around, others – tens of thousands a week don’t.”

She then articulated some of the things the Biden administration has put in place to reduce illegal immigration.

“And when it comes to the tennis star, it’s completely different,” said Jean-Pierre. ‘That’s a different process. That’s the US Open he’s a part of. And there are CDC, federal guidelines that he must follow.”

Jean-Pierre tried to argue that the CDC also bans unvaccinated migrants from entering the country.

“There is a CDC facility for people coming over the southern border. It’s not just for tennis players,” she said.