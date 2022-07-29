Karine Jean-Pierre denies admin is finishing Trump’s border wall

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied Friday that the Biden administration was completing former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

“We’re not finishing the wall, we’re cleaning up the mess the previous administration left behind in their failed attempt to build a wall,” she said when asked by Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy.

Doocy had asked why the Biden administration had authorized U.S. Customs and Border Protection to plug holes in part of the Arizona wall near the Morelos Dam.

The Yuma Morelos Dam project will close four holes in an ‘incomplete border barrier project’ near Arizona’s Morelos Dam

The Department of Homeland Security said parts of the border wall at the Morelos Dam (pictured) were closing to protect migrants from drowning as they crossed the Colorado River

The Yuma Morelos Dam project will close four holes in an “incomplete border barrier project,” the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

DHS said it was trying to protect migrants from injuries and drowning when they tried to cross the Colorado River into the United States in an area where the wall had been left open.

The openings created ‘security and life risks for migrants’ and also posed ‘life and safety risks’ for first responders.

Doocy drew attention to a comment made by President Joe Biden in August 2020.

“No more wall will be built on my government,” the presumptive Democratic nominee said at the time.

Doocy also asked about some Democrats who called the wall “racist,” to which Jean-Pierre declined to answer.

Jean-Pierre repeatedly insisted that the Biden administration not finish Trump’s wall.

“Again, what we’re doing is cleaning up the mess that the previous government did,” she said at one point.

“We’re not finishing the wall,” she said to another.

“We’re not finishing a wall, we’re cleaning up the mess that the previous board made. We’re trying to save lives. This is what the previous board left behind, which we are now cleaning up,” she added later.

Doocy insisted that the government was finishing the wall.

“A border wall is an inefficient use of taxpayers’ money,” Jean-Pierre also noted.

She pointed to a CBP report stating that between 2019 and 2021, 3,272 new pole fences were breached on the southern border.

“It’s not effective, we’re not finishing a wall, we’re cleaning up the mess the last government made. Okay,” she said again.