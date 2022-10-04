Karine Jean-Pierre deflects blame for rising gas prices, says it’s ‘nuanced’

<!–

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked on Tuesday whether President Joe Biden was responsible for gas prices rising again – after taking credit for them falling this summer.

‘So it’s a lot more nuanced than that, right?’ she told Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy, who asked the question. “Peter, you know this.”

Jean-Pierre pointed to the ‘global challenges’ that the US and other countries have had to deal with since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s been the pandemic and there’s been Putin’s war,” she noted.

Price boards show gas prices in Los Angeles, California on Monday. Fox News’ Peter Doocy pointed out that gas prices in California were more than $6 per gallon. gallon

After gas prices fell over the summer, gas prices in the United States have risen again since the beginning of autumn

The press secretary said Biden should be credited for releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and more generally passing legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act.

“And making sure we were able to do everything we can to bring those costs down for American families, give them a little more breathing room. And we saw that, we saw that every day this summer,” he continued she.

Jean-Pierre also said Tuesday that there were no plans to release additional gas from the strategic petroleum reserve.

Doocy pressed her by pointing out that gas is more than $6 a gallon. gallon in California and over $5 per gallon in Nevada and Oregon.

“Who can afford it?” Doocy asked.

“And we understand that,” replied Jean-Pierre. ‘That’s why the president has worked so hard over the last several months to make sure he did everything we could to bring down gas prices.’

The press secretary noted how Doocy ‘pulled a few areas across the country’ – where gas prices happen to be the highest.

“We understand there is more work to be done,” she added.

Doocy then pointed to the president’s trip to Saudi Arabia in July — which was criticized by 9/11 families and relatives of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but was seen as critical because of the high price of gasoline.

‘His trip to the Middle East was not about oil. It was about America’s position in the Middle East and consultation with 12 leaders from across the region on a range of issues – similar to his summits in Asia or the Americas, and later this year with African leaders,” Jean-Pierre said.

She called it ‘crucial’ and ‘critical’ to US security.

“And there were lots of examples that we gave you all of why this trip was so important,” she added.