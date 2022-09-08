Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden vacation time

<!–

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the many days President Joe Biden was away from Washington, saying on Thursday that he “has a right to spend time with his family.”

During the press conference, a reporter pointed out: a new Gallup survey that included the figure that 17 percent of Americans are cutting back on travel or canceling vacations because of inflation, questioning whether Biden would adjust his frequent weekends out of town.

“The times the president has gone to Delaware—exclusively and we were very clear that when he went to South Carolina and Rehoboth in August, he would spend time with his family—which is what every president does,” explains Jean-Pierre. . . “That it’s not unusual.”

WILMINGTON: President Joe Biden usually travels to Wilmington, Delaware, where he has lived in the U.S. Senate throughout his tenure. He owns a lakefront home in the city of Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH: President Joe Biden (left) walks along Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in June with daughter Ashley (right). The Bidens have a vacation home just outside the seaside town of Delaware

“And the president has a right to spend time with his family,” she continued. “Just like every American in the whole country.”

By the end of August, Biden had been away for 234 days — mostly in Wilmington, Delaware — of the 589 he’d spent in office.

He has also spent time at Camp David, his beach house in Wilmington, Delaware, Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and Nantucket, Massachusetts — where the Bidens love to spend their Thanksgiving.

Referring to his frequent trips home — to his lakeside residence in Wilmington — Jean-Pierre argued that Biden spent time working.

“Look, the way we see it, the president can be president anywhere,” she said.

“He can work from the residence, he can work from the Oval Office, he can work from Delaware,” she continued. “That’s what he can do as president of the United States.”

President Joe Biden walks with granddaughters Natalie (left) and Finnegan (right) during the family trip to Nantucket during Thanksgiving last year

KIAWAH ISLAND: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, along with Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa and baby Beau spent part of August on the tony island of South Carolina

Jean-Pierre argued that Biden is tackling inflation, pointing to how gas prices have fallen over the summer.

“He’s doing everything he can to make sure we cut costs,” she said.

She also mentioned the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats in the House and Senate passed before the August recess.

The bill includes provisions that reduce the costs of prescription drugs.

Vacations have always been politically problematic for presidents — with Democrats bemoaning the time former President Donald Trump spent in Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster and Trump before running for president, tweeting about how much time Democratic President Barack spent Obama spent on the golf course.