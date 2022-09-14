Karine Jean-Pierre congratulates staffer and former Biden researcher on their upcoming nuptials

<!–

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began her briefing Tuesday by congratulating Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates and former White House investigator Megan Apper on their upcoming nuptials.

‘In the briefing room, we wanted to continue our tradition of the press team. I want to take a moment to congratulate and celebrate Andrew. He’s getting married next Saturday,” said Jean-Pierre.

“The love he shares for his best friend, movie pal and partner Megan Apoer is amazing. We wish them the best as they move into a life full of love and happiness,” she added, before turning to Bates and putting a “groom to be” sash over his head. Apper then surprised Bates in the briefing room and Jean-Pierre also placed her with a ‘Bride to be’ sash.

She took the time before the briefing to give Bates a sash that read ‘Groom to be’

Jean-Pierre then brought up Bates’ fiancé, Megan Apper

“We take marriage and marriage very seriously here,” Jean-Pierre said before warning the White House press. Bates would take ten days off after the wedding.

Bates has been with the Biden team since the campaign trail. According to Politico, Bates proposed last year to Apper, a former Biden investigator now with the State Department, in San Francisco’s Lafayette Park.

The press secretary then went on to question the southern border, new inflation figures and the news of the day.

Bates and Apper are pictured in the White House

‘We do much more’ [than Trump] to secure the border and could do even more if the Republicans stopped their obstruction,” she said.

Tuesday’s latest inflation data showed prices rose 8.3 percent from last year and 0.1 percent from last month, with Jean Pierre touting that prices in the country were “essentially flat” over the past two months. have been.

“Today’s CPI data shows that more progress has been made in curbing global inflation here at home,” she said.

“This summer, gas prices have fallen every day … that’s because of the work of this administration,” the press secretary added.

The press secretary also claimed that supermarket prices are ‘moderating’, but that supermarket prices are still 11.4 percent higher than last year.