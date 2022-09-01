<!–

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that former President Trump is blaming leather loss during Covid-19 closures for “mismanagement of the pandemic.”

Earlier that day, a sobering report from the federal government’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) found that math scores among third-grade students fell by five points between 2020 and 2022 and reading scores fell by seven.

When asked if Biden shared any blame for not urging schools to open ‘earlier’, Jean-Pierre replied: ‘Let’s go back to where we were not so long ago, when this president stepped into this administration, how bad the pandemic is. was managed, the response to the pandemic was.’

“In less than six months, our schools opened from 46 percent to almost all of them,” she continued.

According to the federal government’s National Center for Education Statistics, reading scores fell the largest in three decades and math scores fell for the first time since records began.

“That was the job of the Democrats, despite the Republicans,” she said, blaming the GOP for voting against the US bailout, which offered $130 billion for schools.

“Every Republican in Congress voted against that money — that’s the reality. We had to do this alone,” Jean-Pierre continued.

All groups were affected, but black and Hispanic students saw sharper declines in math scores than their white counterparts.

Asian-American and Native American students went against the trend with no discernible drop in scores.

Though it’s a sharp decline since 2020, the average reading score was 7 points higher than in 1971, and the average math score was 15 points higher than in 1978, the study found.

The declines, measured from 2020 to 2022, affected all regions of the country and students from the most backgrounds — underscoring how homeschooling was not a substitute for classroom teaching during the pandemic.

Many standardized tests did not take place in the early days of the pandemic, so the findings released Thursday provided a foretaste of Covid-19 disruptions. A more complete picture of the damage is expected later in the year.

NCES Acting Associate Commissioner Daniel McGrath lamented “some of the largest declines we’ve observed in a single assessment cycle in 50 years” of the Nation’s Report Card, as it is informally called.

‘Students in 2022 will perform at a level that was last seen twenty years ago.’

Republicans, meanwhile, blamed Democrats and unions for the drop in scores.

“President Biden, Randi Weingarten and their Democratic counterparts across the country deserve as much blame for undermining the educational activities of American children,” House Education and Labor Committee Representative Virginia Foxx told DailyMail.com in a statement. .

After being forced to learn in front of a screen for months — and be deprived of personal instruction along with their peers — it’s no surprise that students are lagging behind in core subjects. This is a textbook example of government and union driven rot that plagues our future leaders.’

“The real science didn’t support school closures. Democrats were too busy following political science to do anything about it. We’ve lost decades of gains in reading and math scores as a result,” Representative Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., wrote on Twitter about the new sobering statistics.

The historic ‘loss’ of test scores is the result of forcing children into social isolation and allowing left-wing teacher unions to rule rather than parents. We now face the consequences of closing our schools and society in the name of “public health,” added RS.C. Rep. Jeff Duncan.