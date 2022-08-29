Karine Jean-Pierre attacks ‘extreme MAGA agenda’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attacked “MAGA Republicans” Monday, arguing that their agenda threatens the “rule of law” and that comments by a GOP senator proved President Joe Biden’s claim that the party is “semi- fascist’.

“The president has been very clear that congressional Republicans — that extreme MAGA agenda you heard him talk about last week — is a threat to the rule of law,” she said during her daily White House press conference.

Jean-Pierre was watching Biden’s trip to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, when she went on the attack. The president will deliver a speech about supporting law enforcement he originally planned in mid-July before testing positive for Covid.

The White House press secretary also addressed comments made by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday night. He warned of “riots in the streets” if Donald Trump is indicted.

She said Graham’s comments were an example of the fascism Biden was talking about in the Republican Party.

“We have seen MAGA Republicans attack our democracy. We’ve seen MAGA Republicans take away our rights, threaten violence, including this weekend, and that’s what the president was referring to,” she said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attacked ‘MAGA Republicans’ on Monday, arguing that their agenda affects the ‘rule of law’

Senator Lindsey Graham has warned of ‘riots in the streets’ if former President Trump is prosecuted for his handling of classified material

Biden last week accused Trump and “extreme” Republicans of “semi-fascism” during a Democrat fundraiser at a posh private residence in suburban Maryland outside of Washington D.C.

“What we’re seeing now is the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden told about 100 wealthy donors. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the whole philosophy that underlies — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism.”

Jean-Pierre also said comments like Graham’s are dangerous.

“We’ve seen these extreme Republicans from MAGA make these kinds of comments, which is dangerous,” she said.

Graham, a Republican senator from South Carolina and close ally of Trump, warned Sunday night that there will be “riots in the streets” if Trump is indicted for his mishandling of classified documents.

Most Republicans, myself included, believe there is no law when it comes to Trump. It’s about getting him,” Graham told Fox News.

He compared Trump’s investigation into FBI dealings with Hunter Biden, the president’s son. Republicans have claimed that Hunter will receive preferential treatment because of his father’s position. The White House says they are not interfering in federal investigations.

“And I will say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle… there will be riots in the streets,” Graham noted.

Trump is under investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice, according to an unsealed warrant.

An underlying affidavit, which featured many editorials, noted that the “government is pursuing a criminal investigation into the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized areas, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government documents,” adding that there are “probable reason is to believe evidence of obstruction will be found.”

Trump has consistently claimed that he released all documents stored at Mar-a-Lago after he left office and denies any wrongdoing.

Biden, meanwhile, has targeted Trump supporters as he campaigns for Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

At a political rally in Rockville last week, Biden said Trump and MAGA Republicans were “destroying America.”

“I respect conservative Republicans, I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans,” Biden told the crowd gathered at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland.

Biden warned that “the MAGA Republicans pose a threat not only to our personal rights and our economic security, but also to our own democracy.”

“They refuse to accept the will of the people, they embrace political violence, they don’t believe in democracy,” he continued. “That’s why right now, those who love this country, we need to be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving America than the MAGA Republicans are destroying America.”

Biden exposed Congressional Republicans who he said told him they should have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act — his most recent legislative achievement that includes health care, prescription drugs and climate initiatives — but didn’t, fearing political repercussions .

“You’d think if Republicans really cared about reducing inflation, they would have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act,” Biden said. “But every Republican voted against it—even I know at least a dozen of them who thought they should vote for it, but they would choose it.”

No Republican in the House or Senate voted in favor of the legislation.

“Every American has to do a favor when we vote,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden scolded former President Donald Trump and ‘MAGA Republicans’ for ‘destroying America’ at a rally in Maryland Thursday night

Classified Materials Found When FBI Searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida Home

Biden went hard on the so-called “MAGA Republicans” and the former president during his speech.

“In 2020, you and 81 million Americans voted to save our democracy, which is why Donald Trump is not just a former president, he is a defeated former president,” Biden said.

‘Will we be a country that moves forward or backward? Are we building a future or are we obsessed with the past? Shall we be a nation of unity, of hope, of optimism, not a nation of anger, violence, hatred and division?’ he asked the crowd.

Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice. To go backwards, full of anger, violence, hatred and division, but we have chosen a different path,” the president said.

Biden prepares to hit the road for Democrats as he travels to two Midwestern states with key Labor Day midterm elections to rally one of Democrats’ most loyal voters.

The president will be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” the White House said in a statement Monday.

Biden will attend each city’s famous Labor Day parade. Unions are an important Democratic constituency and Biden has long been with many workers’ unions.

Both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have competitive gubernatorial and Senate games in November.

The president will travel to a third Midwestern state next Thursday with a competitive gubernatorial and Senate match – Ohio.

Biden is also sitting high after his polls soared to his highest mark of the year – 44 percent – according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Surveys surveyed American adults from Aug. 1-23, a period in which Biden recovered from COVID-19 and a rebound infection, took out Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri and put his name on the Inflation Reduction Act.

Some economic numbers are also making Americans feel better, including a drop in gas prices.

Democratic candidates, some of whom had avoided Biden when he came to their state, are flocking back to his side.

Ohio Senate Democratic nominee Tim Ryan, who was busy the last time Biden was in the state, said he would join the president when Biden gets there next Thursday.

And Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman will be with Biden on Labor Day amid his battle with Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“John will be marching in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh next week and he looks forward to talking to the president there about the need to finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman’s campaign said.

Fetterman will not be present in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.