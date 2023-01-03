Karine Jean-Pierre again dodges question on if Biden knew about son Hunter’s business deals

Spoke as Rep. Kevin McCarthy who failed to garner votes to become House Speaker

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took advantage of the chaos on the House floor on Tuesday when she dodged a question about Hunter Biden’s business deals, accusing House Republicans of ignoring American families.

At her first press briefing of the new year, Jean-Pierre was asked about Republican oversight in the House, which is poised to kick into high gear once Republicans can unite around a candidate for speaker, something she said on Tuesday. have not done during voting on the exciting floor. .

Republicans claim to have evidence of Biden’s involvement in family business deals, armed in part with information gleaned from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

House Republicans pledged that fighting inflation during the midterms would be their number one priority. That’s what they said was important to them. … But instead they want to investigate the president and his family. They don’t want to focus on the American people in their family. They want to focus on political divisions,” she said.

Asked specifically about the unrest at the House GOP conference, Jean-Pierre said the president “did not want to get involved in that process.”

And she held back a trip Wednesday with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky to McConnell’s home state. Biden has long called McConnell a friend, and they will highlight the Brent Spence Bridge, which will receive $1.6 billion in federal infrastructure funds.

“Tomorrow we’re going to see a journey, an event that will be done in a two-pronged way,” she said.

She said the American people “want us to continue to build on policies the way the president is going to talk about tomorrow … When you think about infrastructure, it’s connecting communities.” And that’s what’s one of the main things we’ll see tomorrow,” she said.

She refused attempts to include her in Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who failed on three ballots to get the 218 votes he needs to become the next speaker.

“I’m not going to interfere,” she said. She was also a mother when asked about Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), a potential replacement candidate. Her briefing took place while political junkies had their eyes on C-Span to look at the House floor, where 19 House conservatives on Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan voted for McCarthy instead.

Jordan himself had supported McCarthy and gave a speech advocating McCarthy’s election so the GOP could take on the big government and oversee the Biden administration.