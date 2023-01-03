Karim Kalaf, Galina Genis’ Milanese villa targeted by thieves while on vacation in Dubai

<!–

An Australian entrepreneur and his Russian wife have been robbed of nearly $4 million worth of luxury goods after thieves attacked a safe in their luxury villa in Milan.

The burglary took place in November while Karim Kalaf, 39, and Galina Genis, 34, were on holiday in Dubai, and was labeled by an Italian newspaper as one of the most expensive thefts to rock the country in 2022.

The thieves reportedly broke into a safe in the house and made off with watches and jewelry from exclusive designer brands, including Patek Philippe, Cartier, Bulgari and Chopard, worth a whopping $3.92 million (2.5 million euros).

Australian-born businessman Karim Kalaf, 39, and his wife Galina Genis, 34, are said to have been the targets of a grand theft, in which jewels, watches and other valuables were lost up to $4 million

The burglary reportedly took place in November while Mr Kalaf and Ms Genis (pictured) were on holiday in Dubai

Ms Genis’ British passport was stolen in the raid, but the pair’s luxury cars, including the Lamborghini Urus and Mr Kalaf’s Ferrari Portofino, remained safely parked in the garage.

Mr Kalaf was born in Australia, grew up in the UK and currently lives in a house overlooking the San Siro football stadium in Italy’s most expensive city, Milan.

Mr. Kalaf is the director of London-based health consultancy KK Global Marketing, a position he has held since 2014, according to his LinkedIn account. His citizenship is listed as Italian.

Ms. Genis is a Russian-born model and influencer.

On her Instagram account, which has been made private since the theft but has more than 28,000 followers, she describes herself as “Made in Russia, Based in London,” a mother and “wife” of Mr. Kalaf.

Ms. Genis is a Russian-born model and influencer. Her Instagram account describes her as ‘Made in Russia Based in London’ and ‘wifey’ to Mr. Kalaf

The duo had previously built a reputation in Notting Hill, London, as the so-called ‘rich kids of London’

The glamorous couple turned heads in 2016 when they enraged their neighbors in London’s Notting Hill when they announced plans to build an ‘industrial’ air conditioning unit.

The duo had built a reputation in the posh West London district as the so-called ‘rich kids of London’.

Locals had objected after the pair unveiled proposals to install large air conditioners on the roof of their four-storey Victorian property, fearing unwanted noise.

Ms Genis told British media at the time that she ‘did not want to be involved in anything that exacerbates the situation or conflict with neighbours’. I want to stay out of it’.