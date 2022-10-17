Karim Benzema ‘WILL be crowned Ballon d’Or winner tonight’ in a LaLiga treble

<!–

LaLiga will dominate tonight’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony, headlined by Karim Benzema as the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner.

Paris will host the ceremony and according to marcathree players based in Spain will take home the three best prizes of the evening.

Benzema is crowned the Ballon d’Or winner for the first time in his career, while Real Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois is set to win the Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper and Gavi of Barcelona wins the Kopa trophy for best young player. in the world.

Karim Benzema’s outstanding 2022 will be rewarded by winning this year’s Ballon d’Or

The Frenchman took the LaLiga title last season and won his fourth Champions League

French striker Benzema, who scored in Real’s El Clasico 3-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday, has beaten competition from Polish star Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane to take home the prestigious award. .

The Real Madrid skipper scored 27 goals last season and was top goalscorer in the Champions League with 15, as he led the Spanish giants to both a LaLiga title win and upset Liverpool to take their 14th European Cup crown.

A win for Benzema, along with Mane and Lewandowski, will be the first time Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo have been in the top three since 2006.

Lionel Messi won the award in 2021, but neither he nor Ronaldo will make the top three

Thibaut Courtois was the man of the match in last season’s Champions League win over Liverpool

The last Real Madrid player to win the Ballon d’Or winner was Luka Modric in 2018, and Benzema becomes the eighth different Madrid star to receive the award.

Benzema’s Real team-mate Thibaut Courtois will receive the Yashin award to add to his Golden Gloves gong at the 2018 World Cup, after starring for Madrid last season – including his man of the match display in the Champions League final.

The Belgian was nominated alongside Alisson Becker, Ederson, Mike Maignan, Yassine Bounou ‘Bono’, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak, Kevin Trapp and Hugo Lloris.

Gavi will follow in the footsteps of stars like Kylian Mbappe and midfield partner Pedri by winning the Kopa Trophy ahead of names like Jude Bellingham, Bakyo Saka and Jamal Musiala.