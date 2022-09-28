Karim Benzema insists he wants ‘MORE’ goals as he picks up three awards at Marca 2022

Karim Benzema admitted he is desperate for ‘more goals’ after winning three trophies at Marca 2022.

The forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, won the LaLiga Santander Pichichi Trophy, the Di Stefano Trophy and the Hyundai Supporters’ MVP Trophy at the Goya Theatre.

After the event, Benzema, who also won the Champions League and LaLiga last season with Real Madrid, told marca he was ‘very proud’ to be recognized for his work, but he was quick to indicate that he is hungry to continue scoring as he looks for even more big achievements.

“I am very proud of my work,” he said. “I think this year will be a difficult year. I always want to do more.

“I’m going to try to do more, including winning LaLiga, scoring a lot of goals and most importantly enjoying the pitch.”

It is the first time the French forward has won the Pichichi Trophy, which is awarded to the top goalscorer of La Liga every season.

“It’s a very important trophy for me, thanks to my teammates,” Benzema added.

“I wouldn’t be here today without them. Thanks to the fans, the club and the chairman.

“Every year is different, every year our rivals want to win La Liga and let’s see what happens this year.

Benzema has been out for nearly a month after being punched in Real Madrid’s Champions League game against Celtic earlier this month.

But, in conversation with AS through Football Spanishthe 34-year-old revealed he is ready to return to the team for their game against Osasuna on Sunday.

He said: ‘I am happy to return to the team. I’ve spent time doing it and I’ve had time doing a preseason.

‘I feel very good, comfortable. I’m looking forward to playing on Sunday.’