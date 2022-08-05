Kari Lake Will Face Katie Hobbs in Arizona Governor’s Race

Kari Lake, who transformed herself from a veteran news anchor on local television to a far-right political movement bleacher in two years, won Arizona’s Republican primary for governor, according to The Associated Press.

Ms. Lake triumphed over a field with Karrin Taylor Robson — an ally of Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican who defied former President Donald J. Trump by defending the results of the 2020 Arizona election — and two other candidates.

Ms. Lake will face Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State, in the general election. It’s mr. Ducey banned by term limits to seek reelection.