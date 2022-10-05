Kari Lake walks back ‘rare and legal’ abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona did not mean to suggest that abortion should be legal. total ban on terminating pregnancies.

In her most extensive comments on abortion since last month’s ruling, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before twice saying it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesperson for Lake, said she just wanted to say “rare but safe.”

“You know, it would be really great if abortion were rare and legal — like they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think they said,” Lake told conservative presenter Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It would be really wonderful if it turned out like this. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.”

Lake seemed to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous statement that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”

Doctors in Arizona stopped performing abortions late last month after a judge in Tucson ruled that prosecutors can uphold an 1864 law that prohibits abortion unless it’s necessary to save a woman’s life. Arizona also passed a law this year banning abortion after 15 weeks, sparking speculation about what’s allowed.

Trumble said either the total ban or the 15-week law would fit Lake’s standard that abortion is “rare but safe.”

“‘Rare but safe’ would apply to whatever the current law means,” Trumble said.

He said Lake has no plans to ask the legislature to change abortion laws and declined to say whether she would sign legislation to increase access, saying he would not tackle “hypothetics.”

Asked in the radio interview whether she would support allowing abortion in cases of rape and incest — both are not allowed under the total abortion ban and the 15-week law — Lake protested.

“That’s a very small percentage of abortions,” she said. She said her Democratic opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, is taking a more extreme stance, accusing her of supporting abortion without restrictions. Hobbs says abortion decisions should be made by women and their doctors without government intervention.

Lake has spoken positively about Arizona’s total abortion ban, which she called “an amazing law that’s already on the books.” She has called abortion “the ultimate sin,” said abortion pills should be illegal and that she would sign a law banning abortion as soon as fetal heart activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of gestation and before many women know they are pregnant.

have democrats seized the verdict, who are reviving the issue ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Democratic lawmakers sent a letter Tuesday requesting Republican administration Doug Ducey to convene a special session of the legislature to repeal the 1864 abortion ban.

