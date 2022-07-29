Karen’s Diner forced to apologise after waiter asks 14-year-old girl if she has ‘OnlyFans’

A restaurant known for insulting its guests has been forced to apologize after a family accused a waiter of going too far.

Stacey Howard was dining with his family when he was left ‘disgusting’ by a waiter at Karen’s Diner in Brisbane’s Westfield Chermside on Sunday.

The restaurant is known for its unique service where waiters are intentionally rude and customers are encouraged to talk back with their own insults.

Mr Howard alleged that the waiter serving his table broke his boundaries by making several sexual insults to the family, including calling him a “pedo”, accusing him of incest and asking his 14-year-old daughter if she had an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website where people pay money to access a person’s private photos and videos, usually in a sexual way.

“My daughter was doing a Facebook Live and this young guy came up and said, ‘Are you on OnlyFans, you’re a jerk? – Here’s some content for you’ and he pretended to get off and cum on the table,” he told the courier post.

Howard said his daughter was concerned after the waiter called her father a “pedophile” and said he “kept it in the family.”

“My daughter sat on my lap because she was worried and he said, ‘What are you a pedo? Are you all having sex with each other?'”

The furious father said the family got up and left the restaurant feeling incredibly uneasy about the comments.

He claimed that a seven-year-old boy who dined at the restaurant was also called a “c***.”

Mr. Howard’s family later called the restaurant and demanded an apology.

Karen’s Diner may be known for its rude waiters, but the restaurant lists a series of rules on its website that set limits on customers and staff.

“No racism, no sexism, no homophobic comments, no body image comments, no skillful comments, do not touch our staff, and no sexual comments towards staff members,” the website reads.

A spokeswoman for Karen’s Diner apologized “heartily” to the family and told Daily Mail Australia the incident is under investigation.

“This incident has been reported directly to us and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation,” she said.

‘As a location, we want to offer all visitors a pleasant experience. We have strict guidelines for both staff and customers, so we were very disappointed to learn of this incident that happened on Sunday.”

The spokeswoman said the restaurant had a “thorough vetting” and training program for its staff.

“This particular employee’s actions are unforgivable and go against everything we believe in as a brand,” she said.

“We are immediately implementing stricter training protocols to ensure that this never happens again.”