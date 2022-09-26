Karen’s Diner customer says staff called her a ‘dirty ranga’ and Sydney’s dad said they berate him

A father is horrified after the staff at a Karen’s Diner encouraged his young sons to tell their father to “f***k off” – while another young woman claims the staff made her cry after being killed. mocked her hair color by calling her a “dirty one”. rank’.

Sydney’s father, Neil Cummins, took his two sons London, eight, and Cruz, 10, to Karen’s Diner in World Square in the CBD for dinner on Sunday, September 18.

While the restaurant declined to comment on the claims, customers should know that the staff will do everything they can to be as unprofessional as possible and live up to its motto: ‘Great Burgers and Rude Service’.

Cummins, however, said he was shocked by the employees’ vulgar language and said they openly cursed in front of his young sons and encouraged the boys to give him the finger.

Neil Cummins, a father of two from Sydney, said he was shocked by the vulgar language used by the staff and called on the restaurant to enforce an age restriction.

He told Daily Mail Australia that he booked the restaurant after his sons saw it on TikTok and was unprepared for how ‘packed’ the experience was.

“I can handle it a bit, but being called a fucking jerk is going too far,” he said.

The father of two said one of his sons was told to fuck off halfway through his meal and was later told to come get their f***ing dessert.

Mr Cummins said he was called a ‘damn jerk’, a ‘bastard’ for not leaving a tip and a ‘bad parent’ for bringing his kids to the restaurant in the first place.

He said his eight-year-old became “upset” after being urged to raise his finger at his father, with the little boy eventually asking the waiter to “stop that.”

In a video captured at their table, Mr. Cummins is told to hurry while trying to order food and is asked if he had any trouble reading the menu.

He said he heard a waiter ask a woman nearby if she thought she should eat the cake brought to her table for her birthday.

Mr Cummins said he had seen the warning on the diners website stating that minors are not advised to arrive after 5pm on weekends before booking.

‘Warning, foul language is used in our locations. We are not Disneyland. We strongly advise minors not to be present after 6pm on weekdays and 5pm on weekends,” the message reads.

However, Sydney’s father explained that he had seen children in the same restaurant the night before, so had assumed it would be fine.

Mr Cummins is now calling on the restaurant to introduce an age restriction, but says he has little hope for the restaurant’s future.

Another woman said she had been “so excited” to visit Karen’s Diner but that a waitress ended up making her cry.

“I like role-playing, improv, acting, all that stuff, so I was so excited,” she said on TikTok.

“But it was really terrible, it was uncomfortable. They literally just bullied me. About my hair. They said horrible things and weren’t even creative about it.

She said the staff called her a “dirty ranga” and told her to “get her hair done”, adding that she hadn’t been spoken to since high school.

“It was really triggering, I really started crying when the waitress talked to me like that and I asked her to stop, and she said no,” she said.

She ended the video by saying she wouldn’t recommend anyone to go to the restaurant unless they wanted to “pay to be bullied.”

Aussie viewers were divided on whether employees went too far with their jokes.

“They should be able to tell the difference between someone who playfully tells them to stop and someone who literally wants them to stop,” one said.

“You all need to know the risks before you go in. If you’re too soft don’t eat there,” another man wrote.

Karen’s Diner must stop, it’s a mess. They break their own rules and boundaries and then react with surprise when people are upset,” wrote another.

Pictured is a promotional image for Karen’s Diner

The restaurant has been in the spotlight after a video of an irate customer yelling at the staff made the rounds on TikTok.

The fed up customer exploded at a waiter at the entrance to a Brisbane diner after an employee reportedly joked about his receding hairline.

Bec Hardgrave, a health coach in Queensland, uploaded the video to TikTok over the weekend with the caption: ‘Get this, they told this man he had a receding hairline and this is what he did’.

“What’s the only thing your damn sign says? No body shaming!’ hears the man yell while pointing to the house rules at the entrance.

According to the restaurant’s house rules, jokes must not be racist, sexist or homophobic. It also advises body shaming and sexual harassment will not be tolerated.

Ms Hardgrave said that while she was in the restaurant, the staff threw cups at her table and told one of her friends to ‘brush her hair’.

“My friends and I went to Karen’s Diner, and I can safely say I probably won’t be back,” she told her followers.

“I know they get paid to be mean to you, but it was a little too hectic. They made insulting comments about people’s appearance.